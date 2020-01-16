Local Save A Lot owner says his stores are open 'for the long haul'

The recent, abrupt closures of a pair of area Save A Lot supermarkets have prompted rumors and possible consumer concerns that the owner of three other thriving Save A Lot stores wants to clarify for the public.
Roger Allen owns and operates the Save A Lot supermarkets in Sissonville, Cross Lanes and Scott Depot. He wants to reassure his customers they are at no risk of losing his (and their) stores any time soon.
On Dec. 28, with little advance notice to the public, the Save A Lot supermarket on Virginia Street West on Charleston's West Side closed. Also shuttering recently was the Save a Lot store in Milton. Save A Lots in Ripley and St. Albans have also closed in recent years.
"The Save a Lot organization itself went through some changes," Allen explained last week. "They've secured additional financing, and the service levels in the warehouses should be stronger than before. They've also had a remodeling program.
"The three stores I own are here for the long haul," he emphasized. "I've owned the Scott Depot store since 1998, the Cross Lanes store since 2015 and the Sissonville store since 2016. They are strong and viable organizations and they're not going to close. At least there are no plans to close; we're as strong now as we've ever been.
"I've been in the grocery business since 1964," Allen said, "and Save A Lot is the best deal for consumers I've found in all those years.
"We're getting some of the business now from the stores that have closed. We employ a total of about 50 people, and we're looking out for their jobs as well as our own," Allen said.
Headquartered in the Greater St. Louis area, Save A Lot stores are part of a nationwide chain of supermarkets offering discount prices on the items they sell. The Sissonville Save A Lot is located at 7703 Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. The Cross Lanes store is located at 901 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes. The Scott Depot Save A Lot, which is located at 4335 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot, observed its 20th anniversary in 2018.