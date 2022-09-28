Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

scsledhockeyice
Buy Now

The Charleston Thunder sled hockey team will start its 2022-23 season next week. Pictured are team players and volunteers.

 Courtesy photo

The Charleston Thunder sled hockey team will take to the ice to launch its 2022-23 season on Monday, Oct. 3, at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena.

Sled hockey play is geared for and adapted to individuals with physical disabilities who are unable to stand to skate on the ice rink.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you