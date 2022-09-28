The Charleston Thunder sled hockey team will take to the ice to launch its 2022-23 season on Monday, Oct. 3, at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena.
Sled hockey play is geared for and adapted to individuals with physical disabilities who are unable to stand to skate on the ice rink.
Sled hockey team practices will be held from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. every Monday through the end of March or into mid-April. Players should arrive early at 5:45 p.m., to be ready to be on the ice prior to practice.
New players are always welcome to join the team. The team provides the sleds, sticks and all of the protective gear needed to play, as well as ice time.
The first year of play is free. Second and subsequent years require a small fee to USA Hockey.
Contact the ice arena at 304-744-4423 or Linda Streets at 304-419-3368 for more information.
The team is also recruiting on-ice and off-ice volunteers. Certain requirements must be met before individuals can volunteer. For more information about volunteer opportunities, email Katie Arbaugh at karbaugh15@gmail.com.
More information about the team and its activities is available at the Charleston sled hockey website, charlestonwvsledhockey.com, or on Facebook.
The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena is located off Corridor G at 20 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston, near Target.