Area theater groups are presenting on-stage productions — and will conduct auditions for a February show about Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, last days and legacy — this weekend. They include:
‘An Appalachian Christmas Carol’
“An Appalachian Christmas Carol,” a modern, local adaptation and retelling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” will be presented by Mountain Roots Community Theatre at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle.
Show times and dates are 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Patrons can receive a $2 discount on tickets by donating a nonperishable food item at the door. Suggested food items include lentil soups, beans, peanut butter, pasta, and cereal. Items will be given to the Belle food pantry.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or ordered online at mountainrootstheatre.org.
‘Rent’The musical “Rent” will be performed for its second and final weekend at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans.
Show times and dates for “Rent” are 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Tickets cost $15 each for adults and $10 for students and seniors. To order tickets for “Rent” or receive more information, call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.
‘The Mountaintop’
The Alban Arts Center will conduct auditions for the stage drama “The Mountaintop” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Alban Arts Academy, 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.
Written by Katori Hall and directed by Joe Wallace, “The Mountaintop” is a re-imagining of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.
Monologues are not required for the auditions, but they will be accepted, especially in the MLK style, as the character goes back and forth between conversational and pulpit-style speech. The auditions will include cold readings from pre-selected sides as well.
Audition forms can be accessed and completed at forms.gle/KoiJPUnSxcmZkHiP6.
“The Mountaintop” will be presented during the last two weekends of February.
For more information, call 304-721-8896 or go to www.albanartscenter.com.