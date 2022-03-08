Three area theater groups have chosen cast members and are in rehearsals for upcoming April and May musical stage performances.
'Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr.'
Up first on stage will be the Children's Theatre of Charleston with its single-weekend performances of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr." in April in Charleston.
Cast members for the children's production include Jackson Sorrells as the prince, Fiona Sullivan as Belle, Gavin Samuel as Gaston, Caden Chapman as Lefou, Blake King as Maurice, Alexis Miller as Cogsworth, Braylie Smolder as Lumiere, Ava Pierson as Babette, Ellie Lepp as Mrs. Potts, and Josh Peterson as Chip.
Also in the "Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr." cast are Samara Chamberlain, Jacob Walker, Elijah Kiser, Maverick King, Emilie Hoosier, Marleigh Adkins, Alex Oxley, Ava Isner, Raylen Hanning, Anna Goodwin, Ward Watson, Lucien Sammons, Jensine Atkins, Charlie Neese, Elijah Cinco, Felix Madsen, Ethan Hodge, Savanna Suttle, Soleil Gloss, Emma Hutchinson, Avery Morris, Erin Cazad, Emma Garnes, Cadyn Donovall, Carlee Hetu, Evelyn Forget, Lucia Merritt, Adylae Heder, Joan Abbott, Jayda DeVault, Gabriel Rashid, and Helen Calloway.
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr." will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m Saturday, April 8; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Tickets for general-admission seats for "Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr." are $15 for adults and $10 for students. They are available online at childrens-theatre-of-charleston.square.site or they can be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to each show performance.
'The Spitfire Grill'
The Alban Arts Center in St. Albans has announced its cast for "The Spitfire Grill." Portraying Percy will be Mariah Plante, joined by Len Trent (Joe), Sheila Jarrett (Hannah), Sam Jenkins (Effy), Stevie Jenkins (Caleb), Anna Beaty (Shelby) and David McBrayer (Eli).
"The Spitfire Grill" will be presented at 8 p.m. April 22, 23, 29 and 30 and at 3 p.m. April 24 and May 1 at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans.
Tickets and more information about "The Spitfire Grill" are available at albantickets.com or by calling 304-721-8896.
Future productions scheduled at the Alban include "Fairview" in June, "The Little Prince" in September, "Our Town" in October, and "Rent" in December. Audition and other information regarding these productions is also posted on the Alban website.
'Something Rotten'
Also, the West Side-based Charleston Light Opera Guild has selected its cast for its spring production of the madcap musical comedy "Something Rotten."
Cast members include Scott Jarrell as Nick Bottom, Jacob Fleck as Shakespeare, Austin Muncy as Nigel Bottom, Beth Bowden as Bea, Christa Navy as Portia, Eric B. Hudnall as Thomas Nostradamus, Chris Terpening as Brother Jeremiah, Michael Gore as Minstrel/Robin, Gerard Marsili as Shylock and Ted Brightwell as Lord Clapham.
Other cast members are Bob McCarty, Cameran Macklin, Will Manahan, Caleb R. O’Lynn and Horace Emery.
"Something Rotten" ensemble members include: Andrew Lee Adkins, Natasha Allen, Rudi Arrowood, Kaylee Burdette, Lindsey Duvall, Hope Griffith, Emma Nelson, Kyla O’Lynn, Toni Pilato, Taylor Shaw, Delaney Wells and Brittany Westfall.
"Something Rotten" will be presented at the Charleston Coliseum and Civic Center Little Theatre on April 29 and 30 and May 6-8 and 13-14. For tickets or additional information, go to www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Other CLOG productions scheduled this year include "Ain't Misbehavin'" during Charleston's FestivALL in June at the CLOG theater on Tennessee Avenue, "Footloose the Musical" in August at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater and "The Music Man" at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in late October and November. More details are available on the CLOG website listed above.