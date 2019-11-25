LVKC holiday book drive collecting literature for those in need

The Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County will once again collect books for youngsters in need this holiday season.
The LVKC's annual Holiday Book Drive is seeking new books for youth ages tots to teen as special yuletide gifts to spark and sustain their abilities and interests in reading.
The collected books will be distributed to underprivileged youths at local schools and shelters.
"Last year, we donated more than 200 new books to kids in the YWCA's Sojourner Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, Resolve Family Abuse domestic violence shelter, Alicia McCormick Homes transitional apartments and the Mel Wolf Child Development Center," LVKC Board of Directors Vice President Susan Leffler said. "We also gave books to kids at Piedmont Elementary's kindergarten, the second grade class at Mary C. Snow Elementary and the Union Mission Pre-School."
New books can be donated this year at the LKVC offices at the First Presbyterian Church, Leon Sullivan Way and Virginia Street, East, Charleston. The offices are located on the third floor of the church in Room 303. They are open each weekday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
LKVC volunteers will also have a Book Drive table at the Charleston Town Center from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 14. The table will be located on the second floor of the Town Center, across from the Books-A-Million store.
Those unable to attend the book drive or come by the LVKC offices can still support the effort by sending financial donations to: Literacy Volunteers of Kanawha County, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301. Volunteers will use the contributions to buy reading materials for the youths on each donor's behalf.
Leffler, an Elkview resident who is also a volunteer tutor, said the LVKC has been in existence for the past 31 years.
"We're an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization offering our services free throughout Kanawha County," she said. "At this point, we have more than 40 volunteer tutors. We started out teaching basic adult English, primarily, and now we also teach quite a few youths.
"We also have about 20 English as a Second Language students this year. That's an increase over past years. For the most part, we do one-on-one tutoring with that," Leffler said.
For further information about the holiday book drive, the group or becoming a volunteer tutor, visit www.literacyvolunteerskc.org, phone 304-343-7323 or send email messages to info@literacyvolunteerskc.org