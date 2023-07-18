Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

madfest3
Promising food, music, and more amidst a meaningful underlying message for the community, MadFest3 will take place from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro.

MadFest3 will feature food trucks, vendors, information booths, raffles, and, getting underway at noon, live music performances by the Heavy Hitters, the Charleston Rogues, Eros, Relative Obscurity, Push the Attack, Pinky’s Brains, Reality Awakes, Jay Parade, and Christopher Carter.

