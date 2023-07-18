Promising food, music, and more amidst a meaningful underlying message for the community, MadFest3 will take place from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Ridenour Lake in Nitro.
MadFest3 will feature food trucks, vendors, information booths, raffles, and, getting underway at noon, live music performances by the Heavy Hitters, the Charleston Rogues, Eros, Relative Obscurity, Push the Attack, Pinky’s Brains, Reality Awakes, Jay Parade, and Christopher Carter.
All of the MadFest proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia.
Launched in 2021 at Ridenour Lake, MadFest is designed to bring greater awareness to mental health challenges area individuals and their communities face, presented in an outdoor, family-friendly, festival type of atmosphere.
Mountain Artist Democracy Entertainment Club National President Shawn A. Martin has spearheaded MadFest each year.
“We’re a group of artists, supporters, musicians, the whole spectrum,” the Buffalo resident said of the Mountain Arts Democracy Entertainment Club in a July 2021 Charleston Gazette-Mail Metro Kanawha article. “We just like to help our community in general and do some charity work when we can.”
In the article, Martin said a major reason MadFest was created three years ago stemmed from his own experiences, both personal and professional.
“I suffer from severe anxiety disorder. In 2018, I stayed in my home for three-and-a-half months due to it. I’ve had anxiety and depression most of my life, and I pretty much had a breakdown then. After I got better with the support of my wife, my family and the club, I realized this was something not to be overlooked — it’s a serious thing in our nation and, here in Appalachia, we really need to focus on it. “I grew up in a time when you were told, ‘You’re OK, get over it, suck it up, Buttercup.’ That’s not where we’re at anymore,” he said.
Martin also drew upon his more-than-20-year history as a volunteer firefighter and animal control officer in Putnam County to bring MadFest to fruition.
“Being a first responder, we see things people normally don’t see. We have soldiers in our area who suffer from PTSD, anxiety and depression, and the first responder suicide rates are off the charts,” he explained.
MadFest3 admission is free.
July 29 is also Mental Health Awareness Day. According to data from the American Federation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, according to its data, more than 48,000 Americans died by suicide in 2021, with an estimated 1.7 million suicide attempts made that year. The suicide rate is highest among middle-aged white men; men are nearly four times more likely to commit suicide than women are. On average, 132 Americans commit suicide each day. Firearms accounted for almost 55 percent of 2021 suicide deaths. According to CDC data, suicide was the 12th leading cause of death among West Virginians in 2020, with 354 suicide deaths in the Mountain State that year. The CDC data added that West Virginia ranked 10th in suicides in 2020.