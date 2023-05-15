J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works will host the fifth annual Malden Salt Fest on Saturday, May 20, at 4797 Malden Drive in Malden.
Admission is free. Gates will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the Salt Fest will continue until 5 p.m.
Kanawha Tradition, Lazy Salty Dogs, Creek Don’t Rise, Ginger Wixx, and The Company Stores will provide live music during the day.
Among the vendors to attend, at press time, are:
Artisans: The Knotty Lady, macrame goods; Perfectly Pink, bath and body products and wax melt; Lean & Luscious, cookbooks on healthy cooking; Appalachian Botanical Co., lavender aromatherapy products; OSusieQ, wood crafts; Sugar Bottom Farm, West Virginia honey and all-natural beeswax products; Terra Fate Exotics, exotic plants; Forever Caroline LLC, stationery goods featuring the artwork of Appalachian artists; Mountiques LLC, vintage home décor and antiques; Villa DiTrapano, small-batch, 100% Italian olive oil; Mountain Studio, handmade fudge and handmade jewelry; Cozy Stone, handmade, functional pottery; Appalachian Gold, “Mama’s meat sauces and merch”; East Wheeling Clay Works, handmade pottery; Moonstruck Maple, maple products, including maple cotton candy, syrups, seasonings, and more; Cathy L. Fulks -– Thomas Art, mixed-media monoprints of Appalachian scenes, imagery, keychains, and pins; Nikkie B Engravings, engraved jewelry; the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, offering information about invasive pests and providing goodies and cornhole; and Back Pocket Provisions, Bloody Mary mixes, hot sauce and spicy jellies.
Food: Manna Meal, pay-what-you-can meals; The Wild Ramp, a Huntington food market; Mrs. Mel’s, French macarons; Wild and Wonderful BBQ, BBQ sandwiches/platters and baked potatoes; Mountain Juice, cold-pressed juices, bowls and wraps; Karen Townsend, pepperoni rolls; Angelo’s Italian Sausage, traditional Italian sausage; and Serendipity LLC, Italian Ice, soft pretzels, soda, and water.
Activities for children will include a petting zoo, a Kids’ Zone with a bounce house and other attractions.
Tours of the Salt-Works will be offered every half hour on the hour and half-hour, as well.
For further information, go to jqdsalt.com or call 304-925-7918.