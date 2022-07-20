A guided hike for beginners is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Mammoth Preserve in eastern Kanawha County.
Co-hosted by Appalachian Headwaters and West Virginia Land Trust, the hike will provide a "sneak peek" of the new preserve. Spanning approximately 5,000 acres and located on a former surface-mine site midway between Charleston and Beckley, the Mammoth property is the Land Trust’s largest preserve and offers opportunities for outdoor recreation and tourism development in the Kanawha Valley.
During the hike, participants will hunt for pollinators in the recently restored meadows, explore the recent forest restoration, and see an example of a non-motorized, multiple-use trail system.
The property lies along the Kanawha-Fayette County line east of Mammoth. The preserve stretches from Hughes Creek in the west to a point within one mile of the Nicholas County line in the east near Dixie. The preserve is adjacent to Bullpush Mountain, the state’s first mountaintop removal mine site, which began operations in 1970 by Cannelton Coal.
The hike will be free, but registration is encouraged. To register for the guided hike or receive more information, go to www.wvlandtrust.org.
Along with the Mammoth Preserve, the West Virginia Land Trust has protected more than 10,000 acres of land, including seven public preserves, in the state since 1994.