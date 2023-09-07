Marmet artist Blake Wheeler captured sweeping, specific segments of the City of Smithers' history with every deft stroke of his paint brush over the summer.
The final product of his artistic labors, a 4-foot-by-8-foot, aluminum mural, was unveiled formally to the public on Sept. 6 and is on display now at the Gateway Center at 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
Inspired by black-and-white photographs he saw during a tour of the Gateway Center earlier this year, "the center is literally the gateway to Fayetteville and the New River Gorge and all that," Wheeler, 41, said. "When I started sketching it out, I wanted to make it sort of black-and-white-looking, done in gray tones around the painting of the history of Smithers. The center is like a portal or gateway to the future, you could say."
The mural depicts a variety of images referencing Smithers' heritage, present and future, he added. "There's the New River Gorge behind a hiker," he said, "along with school mascots and a ton of references. I painted '1938' on the train, signifying the year that Smithers was incorporated. There's a little reference to the Burger Carte that's been there for 60 years of something like that. The checkers in the painting refer to the checkered floor at the Gateway Center."
Wheeler garnered Emerging Artist Fellowship program status from the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts two years ago, the initial step in his Smithers mural creation. His fellowship included a stipend and continuing access to professional skill-building in branding, marketing, technology and connecting with other West Virginians who are pursuing creative interests.
Originally from Lincoln County, Wheeler has expressed his creative passions since early childhood. "I took up drawing since I could basically hold a pencil and always stuck with it," he recounted from his studio at his Marmet home where he lives with his wife, Leah. "I went to college at West Virginia State University to study art, but around junior high or high school, I discovered a love of painting, as well.
"When I was growing up and into my 20s, I wanted to be a comic book artist. It was one of the main things I loved about art."
Citing comic book influences such as artists Alex Ross and Jim Lee, Wheeler produced an independent graphic novel via a Kickstarter campaign with a writer friend in 2012.
"All along, I was also doing fine art paintings," he said. "Around the mid-2000s, I started to see a lot more pop culture art paintings hanging in galleries online and in magazines. Coming up through art school, I thought it was kind of passe to make a piece of pop culture art, such as the Simpsons or something. I thought it would be looked down on.
"Around 2008, I went to some major art shows, and that was super-inspiring to me. I did that for some time. I made prints, went to comic conventions and did Artists' Alleys to sell prints and paintings.
"Around 2017, I decided to try for my first mural. It was for the Gallery 64 project, the bridge pillars underneath I-64 in Charleston. They had a call for local artists and I got in that year. I sort of fell in love with this idea of doing public art on a super-large scale. When you see it in person, you almost feel like you're in the painting. It's like making art for the public that's always there. You get so many more eyeballs on your stuff when you're making public art." (Samples of Wheeler's works can be viewed online at instagram.com/bewheel.)
Wheeler said Smithers City Event Organizer Beach Vickers contacted him via Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Executive Director Renee Margocee to propose the city's mural project about six months ago.
"Beach and others were wanting to help beautify Smithers by installing public art there," Wheeler explained. "Beach had originally seen, I think on Facebook, a bus stop I had painted for the KRT in Kanawha City. He invited me to the Gateway Center, where I met with them for a couple of hours and he showed me around the center. We walked past the black-and-white photos at the entryway and in the hall, showing coal miners, coal camps, trains, the first settlers of Smithers, things like that.
"For projects like this, sometimes funding isn't fast tracked," Wheeler said. "I started painting in early July and finished the top coat a few days ago in August. ... I primed it first, because I have a day job and had to work on it evenings and weekends."
He used latex paints for the mural, he said, because "they're the kind of paints that they could display it outside if they wanted to do that."
"Blake did an amazing job of capturing the history of Smithers," Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier said. "In every section of this mural he has incorporated unique things about the City of Smithers and tied them to historical events. The train going through the mural shows our history, which is about coal and coal trains. In the lower right are coal miners, and it was wonderful that he incorporated a lot of diversity in the miners. And the Burger Carte is iconic here. In the upper left is a flatboat, which is how people traversed the Kanawha River ever since Smithers was founded, even before that. In the upper right, a black bear represents the state. It also has Cathedral Falls, which is just up above us, and the hiker on the mural even has a city logo on her toboggan. I'm really thrilled with it and I think the public is going to be thrilled, too."
Cavalier also praised Vickers for his vital role in transforming the idea of a historical mural into a reality. "Beach comes from the arts," the mayor said, "and one of the terrific things he does here is that he incorporates and pushes the arts in our community in a very positive way. This wouldn't have happened without Beach having worked with the Tamarack Foundation."