Marmet artist Blake Wheeler captured sweeping, specific segments of the City of Smithers' history with every deft stroke of his paint brush over the summer.

The final product of his artistic labors, a 4-foot-by-8-foot, aluminum mural, was unveiled formally to the public on Sept. 6 and is on display now at the Gateway Center at 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.

