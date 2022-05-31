The Interstate 77/Interstate 64 bridge in Marmet will soon be called the U.S. Army Sgt. Lewis M. “Mike” Totten Memorial Bridge, named after the Marmet native and later longtime Belle resident.
During its 2022 session, the West Virginia Legislature completed legislation to honor Totten, an Army veteran and DuPont retiree after his military service, by renaming the bridge in his honor. Senate Concurrent Resolution 33, sponsored by Sen. Richard Lindsay (D-Kanawha), honors Totten, who died on Nov. 16, 2020, at the age of 71.
Totten contracted COVID-19 while hospitalized following a kidney transplant, which was necessitated by Agent Orange exposure in the Vietnam War.
The West Virginia Division of Highways will install signage at the Interstate bridge which crosses 98th Street in Marmet.
“It is my privilege to sponsor legislation to recognize people like Sgt. Totten,” Lindsay said in a release. “Bridge naming is a high honor, and I thank the entire Legislature for their support in recognizing Sgt. Totten’s service to the state of West Virginia and our nation. His family and community have been immeasurably impacted by his contributions and should be very proud of him.”
According to his son, Mark Totten, Totten was drafted into the U.S. Army in the spring of 1969 and trained at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina; Fort Benning, Georgia; and Fort Lewis, near Tacoma, Washington, before serving overseas in Vietnam.
Totten served in combat in Vietnam from March 1970 to March 1971. He was part of the “air cavalry,” 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, until wounded in combat. He then served in the corps-level United States Army Republic of Vietnam before being honorably discharged from military service on March 5, 1971.
Born on Aug. 25, 1949, and a 1968 graduate of East Bank High School, Totten later used the GI Bill to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Studies Education from Morris Harvey College, graduating soon after the institution changed its name to the University of Charleston.
Once a bridge inspector for the State of West Virginia after returning home from the U.S. Army, the honor of a named interstate bridge is especially fitting for the former West Virginia Division of Highways employee, his son, Mark L. Totten, said.
Throughout his life, Lewis Totten was a certified public school teacher, a master electrician, pipefitter, boilermaker, Boy Scout volunteer, and advocate for veterans and the disabled, retiring from E. I. DuPont in Belle as an electrical-instrument mechanic after 39 years of service, having developed multiple safety devices for the chemical industry and receiving multiple safety awards.
In 1985, collaborating with then-state Sen. Tod Kaufman, Totten, who was then president of the Charleston Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, advocated for the successful West Virginia Senate resolution that led to the creation of the Veterans Memorial Commission. The commission developed and raised funds for what later became the West Virginia Veterans Memorial that stands on the State Capitol Complex.
Originally advocating for a state memorial for West Virginia’s Vietnam veterans, Kaufman and Totten met with and secured the support of Gov. Arch Moore Jr. for the Vietnam memorial, which later grew to become the all-wars memorial.
Additionally, Totten later helped secure one of the largest corporate donations, from E.I. DuPont, to the state’s Veterans Memorial Commission.
“My father was deeply affected throughout his life by what happened to his generation that served in and was impacted by the Vietnam War," Mark L. Totten said. "If he were alive today, I believe he would see this tribute as an opportunity to remember all the men and women who fought in that war, and the 58,318 who did not return, whose names are inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., as well as his fellow West Virginians whose names are memorialized at the West Virginia Veterans Memorial in Charleston.”
At the time of his death two years ago, Totten was the president of the Marmet Hospital Foundation, having served on the board of the nonprofit organization for several decades. In his final project with the Marmet Hospital Foundation, Totten collaborated with the Kanawha State Forest Foundation, helping initiate a $50,000 donation from the Marmet Hospital Foundation to KSFF for the construction of an ADA playground. Now complete and located next to the paved Spotted Salamander Trail, this wheelchair-accessible playground, the first in the West Virginia State Parks system, was dedicated in 2021 with his name on display as one of several contributors, his son said.
“My family is incredibly grateful for the time and effort that Sen. Richard Lindsay invested into successfully completing the resolution naming the U.S. Army Sgt. Lewis M. 'Mike' Totten Memorial Bridge in my father’s hometown of Marmet. This permanent honor from the State of West Virginia is fitting for my father, who had so much affection for our state, its veterans, and countless memories of the Upper Kanawha Valley. We thank Sen. Lindsay and all the legislators who made this tribute possible,” Mark Totten said.
Sgt. Totten was interred at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.