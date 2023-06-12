The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that 30 lucky anglers -- including Marmet and Elkview residents -- have won prizes as part of the 2023 West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway.
The Gold Rush, which returned for its sixth year on March 28, included 12 days of stockings at 68 lakes and streams around the state. During the event, the WVDNR stocked 50,000 golden rainbow trout, 100 of which had a numbered tag that could be entered to win a prize.
Anglers who caught a golden rainbow trout with a special tag could win a West Virginia lifetime fishing license, state park cabin stay, West Virginia State Parks gift card or WVDNR gift bag.
Among the winners of a lifetime fishing license was Logan Hill of Marmet. Matthew White of Elkview won a West Virginia state park stay.
“As we celebrate another successful year of the West Virginia Gold Rush, I want to congratulate all of the lucky anglers who won in this year’s giveaway and thank everyone who participated in this incredible event,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion in an agency release. “Events like the Gold Rush are one of the best ways we can attract new anglers to West Virginia and preserve the cherished outdoor traditions that make our state so special. We look forward to welcoming even more individuals to experience the thrill of fishing in West Virginia’s abundant natural wonders in the years to come.”
“The success of the Gold Rush over the last six years underscores the value of our state as a premier fishing destination in the United States and demonstrates that our investments in enhancing and preserving our natural resources creates opportunities that benefit everyone who loves our beautiful state,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey in the release. “I want to thank the WVDNR for their hard work promoting our fishing resources and Gov. Justice for casting a grand vision that places our natural resources at the center of a sustainable tourism industry that not only respects the natural beauty of West Virginia but drives economic growth for generations to come.”
A complete list of Gold Rush Giveaway winners is posted at wvdnr.gov.
To learn more about fishing opportunities in West Virginia or to purchase a fishing license, visit WVdnr.gov.