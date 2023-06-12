Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

goldrush
Photo courtesy W.Va. State Parks

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that 30 lucky anglers -- including Marmet and Elkview residents -- have won prizes as part of the 2023 West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway.

The Gold Rush, which returned for its sixth year on March 28, included 12 days of stockings at 68 lakes and streams around the state. During the event, the WVDNR stocked 50,000 golden rainbow trout, 100 of which had a numbered tag that could be entered to win a prize.

