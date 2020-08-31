Moo Mama's Ice Cream held its grand opening celebration on Friday, Aug. 28, at 8317 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet (the former site of Kups and Kones, a similar venture, located between Chum's Hot Dogs and Katie's Country Crafts).
When the Kups and Kones owner decided to sell the business earlier this year, Trisha Clendenen of Racine and her husband decided to reopen and rebrand the location as Moo Mama's Ice Cream.
Their son and his wife also joined the Moo Mama's Ice Cream staff. ("She and I are both moms," Trisha said of the name choice.)
"We decided, 'Let's take a shot on it' and here we are," Trisha said. "We'd always wanted to own our own business -- and we love ice cream!"
The family-owned business serves ice cream favorites such as a variety of hand-dipped cones, milkshakes, banana splits, and sundaes. All orders are served take-out, abiding by the current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
On opening day last week, the ice cream flavor selection included standards such as vanilla and strawberry, along with Dutch chocolate, birthday cake, Cookie Dough Extreme, Raspberry Fudge Cordial, Strawberry Cheesecake, butter pecan and cashew, Blueberry Cheesecake, orange sherbet and Cookies 'n' Cream.
Additional varieties of ice cream delights are expected in weeks to come, Trisha said.
"We'll have more flavors and seasonal treats," she said. "We'll be adding some pumpkin pie, apple pie and maple pecan sundaes."
Moo Mama's Ice Cream's operating hours are be noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Moo Mama's is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.
For more information, visit the Moo Mama's Ice Cream Facebook page or email moomamasicecream@gmail.com.