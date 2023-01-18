Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

To honor his late grandfather, Josie Pullen is keeping a family tradition in full swing — and full service — at the Les Pullen Insurance Agency in Marmet.

A Putnam County native, Les Pullen founded the agency at 9010 MacCorkle Ave. in 1978. According to a 2018 Charleston Gazette-Mail article by Sandy Wells, Pullen, a 1947 St. Albans High School graduate, aspired to become a professional baseball player in his teenage years, trying out for the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals when he was still in high school. A musician-songwriter in his own right, he also founded the Kanawha Valley Jamboree in Marmet in 2001, to give local and even some nationally known musicians more prominence and a performance platform in (and for) his community. Among his many professional and personal accolades, he was named to the West Virginia State Bowling Association Hall of Fame, for both his bowling prowess and service as president of the Kanawha Valley Bowling Association and related administrative capacities over the years. He died on Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 92.

