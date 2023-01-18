To honor his late grandfather, Josie Pullen is keeping a family tradition in full swing — and full service — at the Les Pullen Insurance Agency in Marmet.
A Putnam County native, Les Pullen founded the agency at 9010 MacCorkle Ave. in 1978. According to a 2018 Charleston Gazette-Mail article by Sandy Wells, Pullen, a 1947 St. Albans High School graduate, aspired to become a professional baseball player in his teenage years, trying out for the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals when he was still in high school. A musician-songwriter in his own right, he also founded the Kanawha Valley Jamboree in Marmet in 2001, to give local and even some nationally known musicians more prominence and a performance platform in (and for) his community. Among his many professional and personal accolades, he was named to the West Virginia State Bowling Association Hall of Fame, for both his bowling prowess and service as president of the Kanawha Valley Bowling Association and related administrative capacities over the years. He died on Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 92.
His grandson, Josie Pullen, 30, is now the owner/president of the agency. A 2011 graduate of Poca High School, Josie Pullen had joined his grandfather at the agency eight years ago, gradually learning the ropes of the insurance business from his mentor.
“Originally, my papaw and his second wife, who I called my second grandmother, Helena, started the office over 40 years ago. They started the business from scratch. They were together from the very start until she got Alzheimer’s. Papaw was a little older then; he’d come into the office and always brag about his age. He was in his late 80s when Helena was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s,” Josie Pullen said.
“Being older and not having another person to work with him, he took me under his wing to learn about the agency, with the plan I’d take over one day when he retired.
“I used his guidance working in the office, slowly over time. He had cancer, so there came a point in time when he wasn’t able to do what he could before, due to illness.
“He needed help, so he handed it over to me. I started going there several days a week helping him out with different things.”
Once Josie Pullen earned his necessary licensure, he progressed to full ownership of his grandfather’s firm.
“When I was younger,” he said, “I hadn’t planned on being in insurance, but now that I’m doing it, I love it and feel it’s a perfect fit for me.
“Papaw was very well known around the state, being in the business so long,” he added. “One thing I really like about the insurance business is not only working with the previous customers he had, but interacting with them and new customers, knowing that I make that connection with them and protect their families with any coverage they need while I’m making that personal connection with them.”
Josie Pullen resides in Red House with his girlfriend, Noelle Joyce, who teaches second grade classes at Dunbar Primary School, and their dogs, Ellie Mae and Mocha Rae.