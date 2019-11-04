Marmet man organizing Veterans Day salute

A longtime Marmet resident is working once again to make this weekend’s Veterans Day observance in the town a successful homage to all who served their country.
Charles Humphrey has worked with the town’s Veterans Day celebrations since 2013. This year’s event, he said, will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Marmet Veterans Memorial Park, 10406 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Marmet. Marmet Mayor Jay Snodgrass will give opening remarks, followed by guest speakers.
“One of the speakers will be Mara Boggs,” Humphrey said. “She was in the 82nd Airborne for 14 years. She was a jumpmaster and served in Iraq and, I believe, some other places.”
Retired Warrant Officer Eric Thomas, who served in Iran and Iraq, is also scheduled to speak at Sunday’s event, Humphrey said, and members of the VFW Post 8363 will also attend and present.
“We’ll have cakes, pies and some other refreshments,” Humphrey added.
A Korean War-era Army veteran who served in 1957 and 1958 in the DMZ, having enlisted at the age of 14, Humphrey, 80, has been instrumental in establishing and maintaining the Veterans Memorial and other military equipment, including a World War II-era cannon, on display to honor veterans in Marmet.
“Peggy Jacobs and I started that,” Humphrey said from his home last week. “Peggy came to me one day and wanted to move the 105-millimeter gun that was at Wells Park up to the Recreation Building. There wasn’t enough property to put it on there, so we got a piece of property from the state. It was toward Chesapeake.
“So I started bumming money,” he said, “and we got quite a bit of stuff up there. I used to go to all of the Town Council meetings before I got sick and asked them to clean the monument in town. Four or five guys and I got together and moved it to the Veterans Memorial.”
A dedication ceremony for the Marmet Veterans Memorial was held in August 2013, completed by Humphreys and other veterans and volunteers. The group also raised money for three flagpoles — one for the American flag, one for the state flag and one for the POW-MIA flag — with solar-powered lights, a black granite monument to represent each of the five branches of the Armed Forces and a bulletin board. He has also been among those who have requested area veterans’ names to add to the memorial.
A Kayford native, Humphrey has lived in Marmet since 1966, he said.