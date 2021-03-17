Marmet Mayor Jay Snodgrass has announced a variety of celebrations are underway and in the works as the town observes its centennial of incorporation, beginning this month and continuing through 2021.
A town fireworks display was scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, the actual 100th anniversary date of Marmet’s incorporation.
Plans are also being developed for the reopening of the George S. Buckley Community Center, also known familiarly as the Marmet Recreation Center, at 8505 MacCorkle Ave. The site of weekly dance concerts and other civic gatherings, the center has been shuttered to the public for several months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re looking forward to having a centennial birthday event with a DJ on Saturday, March 27, at the recreation center,” Snodgrass said. According to the Marmet Recreation Center Facebook page, DJ Raymond Barnett will provide music for the gathering, to be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and masks are required.
“We’re also hoping to return to events throughout the year,” the mayor added. “We’ll try to do a car show later this year, and our largest celebration will be our Labor Day event with a parade and other activities. We’ll be trying to do more things throughout the year as the [COVID-19] restrictions are lifted.”
Snodgrass noted that Marmet’s parks have reopened to the public, as have town government offices, with the required state social distancing protocols in place.
Marmet’s townscape has also changed somewhat during the pandemic. Snodgrass said that several new American flags have been placed throughout town recently. He and other town officials are also working with the Marmet Woman’s Club to install roadside banners later this year to honor hometown military veterans and other citizens.
Snodgrass added that some promotions tied to the centennial are being considered for local businesses and residents to join in the year-long commemoration as well.
Marmet was incorporated in 1921, originally known as Elizaville, after the wife of original settler Leonard Morris. The town was later called Brownstown, after businessman Charles Brown. It was renamed Marmet in 1900, for the Marmet Coal Company, owned by William and Edwin Marmet.
For further information and updates regarding activities, contact Marmet Town Hall at 304-949-2241 between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 to 5 p.m. weekdays, or visit the Town of Marmet Facebook page or the website, townofmarmetwv.us.