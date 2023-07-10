Mountains of Hope Outreach will present its third annual Love and Diversity Day event, scheduled for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side.
Inflatables, games, face painting, a massive water balloon fight, a splash park, and refreshments, such as homemade, “Mom-made” hot dogs, will be featured during the free, four-hour gathering along the Kanawha River.
Other community partners will join Mountains of Hope Outreach on Saturday, offering free resources and information for children and their families. The roster, at press time, includes Try This WV, Active Southern West Virginia, Celebrate Recovery, Union Mission, the Booker T. Washington Community Center, and others.
Marmet native Dustin “Dirt” Cooper and his wife, Jana, founded Mountains of Hope Outreach officially in September 2020 as a mission to help children affected by troubling domestic situations, even some orphaned in the wake of parental drug abuse. Longtime friends from Marmet and other areas came on board to assist them in launching the ministry.
Love and Diversity Day was an early effort they developed. It was held previously at Kanawha State Forest and Coonskin Park, relocating this year to Magic Island.
“I think speaks loud and clear that we’re growing,” Dustin Cooper said last week. “It started with hot dogs and hamburgers at Kanawha State Forest. I’m excited that Charleston is going to let us do this free; it makes me feel they know it’s important. To be right there in the heart of the West Side, it’s nothing less than a God thing.
“There’ll be a lot of groups there, from Christians to non-believers, who believe in change. It’s going to be for children from the inner city to the hollers of West Virginia, from all kinds of different places and backgrounds. It’s going to be beautiful for children to be around that stuff. It’s going to have a big turnout, I can already tell,” he added.
Cooper also promotes the outreach ministry in an unusual venue: the mixed martial arts cage. On May 13 in Bridgeport, fighting as the Mountain Warrior, he defeated challenger Michael Shearer, of Dunn, North Carolina, in a swiftly won light heavyweight match at “The Brawl at the Bridge.”
“I put him out in 24 seconds. It was the fastest submission of the night. It was a good crowd, I was amped up, and the place went crazy when I won. Heck, I cried. It’s fighting for all the right reasons — that’s what it’s all about,” Cooper said.
“Through this, there are a few more people stepping up to fight in the community.”
Cooper won his first bout, boxing, at a 2021 Rough ‘n’ Rowdy MMA competition and his first MMA match in 2022 in Harts. At 39, Cooper said he’s aware his MMA days are limited, and he’s willing to step into the cage again, this time with a professional fighter, even if it means a likely loss and retirement.
“Anyone can take a whupping,” he said, “but to get beat up and then get back up, that’s more a testament of faith.”
Cooper recounted in a May 7 Sunday Gazette-Mail Daily Mail WV article that he has always been a natural fighter. “Life was hard for my brother and me growing up — our dad was in prison and our mom was an addict. People called my fighting skills a God-given talent. I thought the fighting thing would really inspire West Virginians and it has.”
His brother, Bill Cooper, coaches youth sports teams in the Marmet area. Other Mountains of Hope Outreach projects include or have included hiking at Coonskin Park and Kanawha State Forest; a partnership with Living Faith Church in Marmet, which provides financial support and use of its gymnasium; fishing rodeos at Coonskin; youth basketball leagues; a youth wrestling team in Boone County; fall festivals; and holiday parties.
More information regarding Mountains of Hope and its outreach ministry programs is available by contacting Dustin Cooper at 270-206-5331 or dirtleecooper@gmail.com or by visiting the Mountains of Hope Outreach page on Facebook.