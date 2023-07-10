Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mountains of Hope Outreach will present its third annual Love and Diversity Day event, scheduled for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side.

Inflatables, games, face painting, a massive water balloon fight, a splash park, and refreshments, such as homemade, “Mom-made” hot dogs, will be featured during the free, four-hour gathering along the Kanawha River.

