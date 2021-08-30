The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Exiles will perform this weekend during the Marmet Centennial/Labor Day Celebration. Courtesy photo.

Celebrating its centennial of incorporation this year, the Town of Marmet will observe the 100th-year anniversary and the Labor Day holiday with a variety of activities this weekend.

The Marmet Centennial/Labor Day Celebration will take place Friday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 6, at Ben Morris Field, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet.

Carnival rides will be available all four days at the field.

A community dance, featuring music by The Exiles, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, a gospel concert will get underway at 5 p.m. The concert will feature singers Courtney Carroll, The Jay Humphreys Trio and Heart Cry and The Brothers in the Cross.

The annual Labor Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6. Monday’s concert lineup will include Blame at 4 p.m., No Regrets at 5:30 p.m. and The Exiles at 7 p.m.

The celebration will conclude with a Labor Day fireworks display that will begin at 9 p.m. Monday.

