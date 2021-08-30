Marmet to host Labor Day Weekend festivities Aug 30, 2021 41 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media The Exiles will perform this weekend during the Marmet Centennial/Labor Day Celebration. Courtesy photo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Celebrating its centennial of incorporation this year, the Town of Marmet will observe the 100th-year anniversary and the Labor Day holiday with a variety of activities this weekend.The Marmet Centennial/Labor Day Celebration will take place Friday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 6, at Ben Morris Field, 8500 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet.Carnival rides will be available all four days at the field.A community dance, featuring music by The Exiles, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave.On Sunday, Sept. 5, a gospel concert will get underway at 5 p.m. The concert will feature singers Courtney Carroll, The Jay Humphreys Trio and Heart Cry and The Brothers in the Cross.The annual Labor Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6. Monday’s concert lineup will include Blame at 4 p.m., No Regrets at 5:30 p.m. and The Exiles at 7 p.m.The celebration will conclude with a Labor Day fireworks display that will begin at 9 p.m. Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marmet Recreation Center Concert Celebration Music Courtney Carroll Jay Humphreys Trio Heart Cry Weekend Recommended for you Latest News Atlantic League: Power falls to Lancaster, drops series Marshall men's soccer: No. 1 Herd falls to No. 15 Virginia Tech, 3-2 top story Frontier says it will hire 100 new employees in West Virginia top story Prep football: Capital to kick off season on Monday AP Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana; New Orleans hunkers down AP Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan top story ‘I just can’t sit still’: 70-year-old Boone County woman continuing to help others AP Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91 Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life