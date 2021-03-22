The Marmet Woman’s Club is celebrating a banner year with a banner program called Hometown Heroes, as part of the celebration of the Town of Marmet’s centennial of incorporation in 2021.
Marmet Woman’s Club members are developing the Hometown Heroes program to recognize and celebrate past and present members of the Armed Forces (living or deceased), town mayors and council members, firefighters, first responders, and police officers with Marmet connections.
Each banner will feature the individual’s photograph (provided by the family of the honored hero), name, and branch of military service (where applicable). The banners will be displayed on light poles along the main streets of Marmet, starting later this spring or summer.
“Our goal is to have collected interest from 30 families to honor their respective Hero by June 1, 2021, and to have the banners displayed as soon as possible,” Terry Williams Barley of the Marmet Woman’s Club posted on the Town of Marmet Facebook page earlier this month.
The banners will be displayed throughout Marmet for a two-year period. “If, after being on display for two years, the banners still look respectful, the banners will stay displayed for a longer period of time,” Barley wrote.
To qualify as a Hometown Hero for a banner, the individual must meet the following requirements:
• If a military veteran, he or she must have been honorably discharged and must provide proof of service (e.g., DD214).
• If currently in the Armed Forces, he or she must provide proof of service
• If a town official or first responder, he or she must have proof of time served.
• Candidates must have lived in Marmet either before or after their service. (They are not required to have been born in Marmet.)
The Hometown Heroes banner program has begun accepting applications for candidates and applications will be accepted through June 1. Applications will be screened to ensure compliance with Hometown Heroes eligibility criteria.
Family members and friends have the opportunity to sponsor a banner financially as a way to honor their service member or as a memorial for their Hero. The cost of the banner sponsorship is $200, which includes the banner as well as the hardware to hang the banner.
For further information or to submit an application, email Carol Williams at cswillia@suddenlink.net or Brenda Thomas at bjtphoto@aol.com or leave a message at the Marmet Woman’s Club at 304-949-5773.
The Town of Marmet marked its 100th year of incorporation on March 16. A series of commemorative events are being scheduled by town officials and others to mark the anniversary throughout the remainder of the year.