The Kanawha Valley Chapter of the West Virginia Master Naturalist Program will conduct an orientation meeting for new and prospective members, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Kanawha State Forest Shelter 4 in Charleston.
The West Virginia Master Naturalist Program, through coursework, volunteer opportunities and networking, allows individuals to increase their knowledge and appreciation of the natural world while helping their communities and the environment.
Training is offered in a broad range of specialties in the fields of natural history and environmental education. Topics include mushrooms, wildflowers, insects, reptiles, birds, mammals, habitats, geology, fossils, nature interpretation and teaching and more.
Coursework plus volunteer time qualify the trainee for certification as a West Virginia Master Naturalist.
Master Naturalists help construct and maintain nature trails, lead interpretive walks at state parks, assist biologists with research and give presentations to school children and other groups. They will learn the best ways to enhance wildlife habitat and how to apply this knowledge and share with others.
To be certified, individuals must complete 64 hours of classroom and field training (48 hours of core classes and 16 hours of electives). Applicants must also complete 30 hours of volunteer work. To maintain certification, eight hours of training and 16 hours of volunteer time are required annually.
The concept of the Master Naturalists began in San Antonio in 1996, when the administrations of the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Texas Parks and Wildlife sought to establish a corps of volunteers to support their natural education outreach. The initial group modeled the program after the Master Gardener Program that was well established.
The program spread to include 48 chapters across Texas. Word of the successful volunteer outreach spread nationwide. Now more than 35 states have Master Naturalist chapters.
The development of the West Virginia Master Naturalist Program began in 2003 and grew out of a partnership among the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (including the Wildlife Resources Section’s Wildlife Diversity Program and the Parks and Recreation Section), West Virginia University Cooperative Extension Service, Canaan Valley Institute and Davis and Elkins College.
The first West Virginia Master Naturalist training session was held in April and May 2004 at Hawks Nest State Park in Fayette County, with a class of 20 students. It continued quarterly at different West Virginia state parks.
Local chapters were established across the state. Currently, the program has 10 active chapters, located in Charleston, Davis, Elkins, Fayetteville, Hillsboro, Lewisburg, Morgantown, Parkersburg, Wheeling and Shepherdstown. Statewide, the West Virginia Master Naturalist groups have more than 1,000 members.
The Charleston chapter, the Kanawha Valley Master Naturalists, has a membership of more than 300 volunteers, according to West Virginia Master Naturalists Chair and Kanawha Valley Chapter Coordinator Rebecca Linger. Volunteers lead nature walks in Kanawha State Forest in the spring with the Osbra Eye Wildflower Walks (this year’s walk will get underway at 9 a.m. April 23 at KSF) and the Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walks, which take place on the third Saturday in September.
The program also works with state parks in invasive species removal and educational outreach programs, Linger said.
Shelter 4 is located at the opposite end of the Kanawha State Forest Nature Center parking lot.
For more information about Friday’s meeting or the Master Naturalists, contact Rebecca Linger at info@mnofwv.org.