McDonald’s restaurants are honored to serve veterans, active-duty military members and their families each and every day. This year, McDonald’s restaurants in the Charleston/Huntington areas will be recognizing Veterans Day in a special way, by offering current and former military members a free breakfast combo.
Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free breakfast combo meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID, on Friday, Nov. 11. Each meal will feature:
• A choice of an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles, or a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a Hash Brown.
“As local business owners, McDonald’s owner/operators take pride in being able to give back to our communities. It’s a tentpole of our business,” said Joe Burger, a local McDonald’s owner/operator and 21-year Air Force veteran, in a release. “Veterans and active-duty military personnel have put their lives on the line to make all of our communities better, and we are honored to take this day to recognize our local heroes by treating them to breakfast, free of charge.”
From providing meals in honor of veterans, teachers, and first responders to supporting youth sports leagues and neighborhood jobs, local McDonald’s owner/operators are committed to feeding and fostering communities.