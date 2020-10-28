Meals on Wheels Inc. of Charleston will celebrate its 50th anniversary of service to the Kanawha Valley on Nov. 2.
“It all started in early 1970 when the possibility of a home-delivered meals program was discussed by the Community Service Committee of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in South Charleston,” Meals on Wheels of Charleston Vice President and Board member Bobbi Holland said. “From there, a committee consisting of professionals knowledgeable in the fields of service to the elderly and volunteerism was established.”
Along with soliciting community input, an ecumenical, diversified Meals on Wheels Steering Committee was formed, Holland said, and eventually incorporated as a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering nourishing food to elderly, disabled and chronically ill individuals at a minimum fee. Holland said the program was also designed to help Meals on Wheels recipients maintain their dignity, pride, and independence through the service.
The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wheeling Inc. approved a proposal, and an unrestricted $500 grant was approved to cover operating and administrative costs. The project moved forward with the help of community contributions.
“Through many steps, including evaluations of similar projects, it was determined that obtaining meals through an established food source, a hospital with dietician services was the best route, and Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Hospital agreed to provide the meals at cost. The first delivery of meals began in South Charleston on Nov. 2, 1970, serving nine clients on two routes,” Holland said.
A second unit was established at St. Francis Hospital in May 1971. A third unit with Charleston Memorial Hospital opened in October 1972; it now includes CAMC’S Women and Children’s Hospital.
Holland said Meals on Wheels Inc. of Charleston is solely volunteer based and donation funded, with no state or federal financial resources.
“All donations to the sponsorship fund are used for the purchase of meals,” she said.
“We are extremely proud of our volunteers and the ability to keep this great program continuing. We deliver lunches five days a week, 52 weeks a year, including holidays, to approximately 70 clients daily from all four hospitals, utilizing volunteers at each hospital. We have even continued our deliveries throughout the COVID-19 situation, adjusting our usual procedures.”
Most Meals on Wheels of Charleston volunteers work one or two hours one day a week, Holland added, either packing food prepared at the respective hospital, delivering the food in their own cars or doing both.
“This program could not continue without our great volunteer base, which, by the way, has an average age in the 70s, and the donations that come to us from the community,” Holland said.
Individuals interested in volunteering for the Meals on Wheels program can get more details by contacting Board President Ken Pike at 304-543-1898 or kbpike@suddenlink.net or by sending a message on the Meals on Wheels Inc. of Charleston WV Facebook page.
Donations to the Meals on Wheels sponsorship fund can be made by sending checks to Meals on Wheels Inc. of Charleston, WV, Treasurer-Sponsorship Fund, 5313 Pamela Circle, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.