From 1 to 2:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 26, West Virginia University Fulcrum Project students will solicit and collect public input on Montgomery’s future outdoor gathering space, the City of Montgomery has announced via social media.
This afternoon’s event will take place at the Upper Kanawha Valley Economic Development Corporation building at 326 Third Ave. in Montgomery.
Located near Ferry Street and the site of the former Top Hat building in Montgomery, the outdoor gathering space will include a pavilion and stage among its amenities. Designers are seeking input on the following matters:
• In-town circulation and walking tours
• Connections to existing trails and the Kanawha River
• Public safety: areas of opportunity and concern, concepts
• Views: positive and negative
• Commercial District areas of opportunity and concerns/concepts
• Housing: areas of opportunity and concerns/concepts
• Community agriculture and local foods.
Funded by a two-year grant from the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation in 2020, the Fulcrum Project connects 20 communities with WVU teams to complete identified projects that will enhance local economies and the quality of life.
WVU faculty and students have been matched with projects in the communities that best fit their areas of expertise and interest. Individual projects include downtown revitalization, beautification, building redevelopment, trail development, wayfinding and agricultural projects such as farmers markets.
The Fulcrum Project focuses exclusively on communities that have worked with the West Virginia Community Development Hub in the past to identify leaders and assets, develop plans and connect with a wide network of resources to bring the projects to fruition.