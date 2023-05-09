The Metro 911 of Kanawha County Employee Association will host the inaugural Serving for Safety Pickleball Tournament at the new Nitro pickleball courts in July.
The fundraiser tournament will open with a social play event, open to players of all ages and levels, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21. Drawings will be held for prizes such as Joola paddles, Franklin balls, t-shirts, hats, and other items.
Competitive pickleball play will begin on Saturday, July 22, with Open Division games with cash prizes, along with men's and women's singles and doubles competition.
Drawings will also be held on Saturday for those attending.
Pickleball games on Sunday, July 23, will include Open Division play with cash prizes, including mixed doubles games.
Games will be played according to various skill levels and age categories. Groups of five or fewer will play round robin games, while group of six or more players will compete in a double-elimination bracket. Groups of 10 or more will be broken into individual pools using the above criteria.
The Open Division Cash Payout will pay first ($500), second ($300) and third ($200) prizes for all three divisions. Medals will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners in each division.
The pickleball facility is located at the Nitro Sports Complex, 1650 Park Ave. in Nitro, and is scheduled for completion in June. It will feature 17 outdoor pickleball courts, nine of them dedicated and eight dual purpose.
The facility also has a pool, splash park, concession stand, and various viewing locations.
The registration fee is $40 for up to four events and includes a tournament T-shirt. The Friday social event is free and does not require registration.
Parking will be free at the Nitro Sports Complex.
To register or learn more about the tournament and its rules of play, go to the Metro 911 of Kanawha County Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KanawhaCo911.