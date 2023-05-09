Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Metro 911 of Kanawha County Employee Association will host the inaugural Serving for Safety Pickleball Tournament at the new Nitro pickleball courts in July.

The fundraiser tournament will open with a social play event, open to players of all ages and levels, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21. Drawings will be held for prizes such as Joola paddles, Franklin balls, t-shirts, hats, and other items.

