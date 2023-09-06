The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
- Mindfulness Meditation Group: A 12-week Mindfulness Meditation Group online program, “Exploring Meditating with Nature,” will be streamed via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 6 through Dec. 6. The group will meet for 45 minutes each session, which will include an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. The Mindfulness Tree is open to all regardless of religious affiliation. Participants will read the book “A Field Guide to Nature Meditation” by Mark Coleman with an optional second book entitled, “Start Here, Start Now: A Short Guide to Mindfulness Meditation” by Bhante Gunaratana for those new to mindfulness meditation. For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or email Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- WVBEA/WVPBF Meetings: The West Virginia Educational Broadcasting Authority will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the West Virginia Public Broadcasting building, 600 Capitol St. in Charleston. Online access is available at www.wvpublic.org/meetings. The West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation will meet following the WVEBA meeting, at 12:30 p.m., also at 600 Capitol St.
- Teays Road Closure: Southern Commercial Development and CSX Transportation have announced a total closure of the roadway at a crossing on Teays Lane in Teays Valley at either 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, or 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, for 24 hours. No traffic will be allowed across the track until the work is completed.
- Special Needs Tennis: A free program offering tennis to those with special needs of all ages takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Charleston Family YMCA. For more information, visit the Tennis for Fun WV page on Facebook or call the YMCA at 304-350-3527.
- Teen Territory: Patrons in grades six through 12 are invited to Auditorium A of the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, for a Teen Territory program from 4 until 5 p.m. Activities will include snacks, conversation and a collective mural craft. Call 304-744-6561 for more details.
- HubCAP Project Launch: To discuss how to use community project funding, a HubCAP Project Launch session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
Thursday, Sept. 7
- ‘Words and Wiggles’: “Words and Wiggles,” a storytime to promote early literacy through music and movement for children ages birth to 5, will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. For more information, call 304-744-6561.
- Beta Sigma Phi: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at St. Anthony Church, 1000 Sixth Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. The executive board will meet at 6:45 p.m. The regular business meeting will begin at 7 p.m., conducted by President Rhonda Ashworth. All presidents and committee members are requested to attend. The first council meeting is open to all members.
- HospiceCare Benefit Reception: Golf Channel broadcaster Rich Lerner will attend a reception to benefit HospiceCare and its 13th annual Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing at 6:30 p.m. at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston. Tickets are $100 each. The reception will include live music from the Bob Thompson Trio, as well as food, beer and wine. The Keith Stonestreet Golf Outing will have two flights, at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Edgewood Golf Course in Sissonville. For more information or to register for the reception and/or outing, call 304-768-8523 or visit hospicecarewv.org.
Friday, Sept. 8
Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will have developmental screenings at Teays Valley Baptist Church on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Children ages 2-1/2
- to 4 will be screened for speech/language, vision, hearing, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. To schedule a screening appointment, call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133.
- S.C. Blood Drives: An American Red Cross blood drive is slated for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., in South Charleston. Another blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Holiday Inn & Suites. To schedule an appointment for either day or to find out more about donating blood, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- MCA Graduation: Mountaineer Challenge Academy-South Class 1-23 graduation ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston.
- KVSS Craft/Lunch: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will host a polymer clay trinket dishes craft class at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:45 a.m, consisting of Italian chicken, rice, asparagus, and applesauce. For more information, call KVSS at 304-348-0707.
- KCCC Dog Swims: The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will offer end-of-the-season dog swim opportunities from 6 to 8 p.m. today and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. Dog swims will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 314 Donnelly St. in Charleston; 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston; and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Cato Park, 200 Baker Lane in Charleston. Donations of pet supplies to benefit the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association will be accepted at each of the dog swim events.
- ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’: “Mary Poppins Jr.” will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. The show will also be performed at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, 15 and 16 and 2 p.m. Sept. 10 and 17. For tickets and more information, go to www.onthestage.tickets and search for the show from the homepage.
- Country Music Dance: The Town of Belle will sponsor a country music dance, with music by the Retro Country Band, at 7 p.m. at the gym on 11th Street in Belle. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Concessions will be available.
- Friday Night Jam: The Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center, 1078 Main St. in Elkview, will feature music by Dixie Highway, getting underway at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger will be admitted free. Concessions will be available for purchase. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. For more information, phone the center at 304-965-3722.
- Open Mic Night: Ron Sowell’s Open Mic Night will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston (the corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads). Performer signups will start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults and $2 for seniors, children and Open Mic Night performers.
- Bluegrass Show: Featuring the Darren Nicholson Band, a bluegrass show will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Saturday, Sept. 9
- S.A. Fishing Festival: The City of St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will present the Kenny Sutton Fishing Festival, in collaboration with the Trail of Dreams Tournament Series, from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on the banks of the Kanawha River at St. Albans Roadside Park. A fee of $125 per boat is required for participation. Registration can be made at www.paypal.me/TOD20. The first 30 teams to register will receive complimentary event T-shirts. Festivities will include food vendors, live music, shuttle services, and more. The angler with the top-placing weight from a Freedom boat, courtesy of season sponsor Freedom Outdoors, will be awarded a special $1,000 Freedom reward. For more information, contact the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department at 304-722-4625.
- S.A. Pancake Breakfast: A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 73, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Albans.
- Marmet Farmers Market: The Marmet Woman’s Club is sponsoring a weekly farmers market throughout the season at the Marmet ball field every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors, crafters, and flea market vendors are welcome. Those interested in participating should contact Terry Barley at 304-590-4276 or terrybarley@gmail.com for more details.
- Kanawha River Cleanup: The 33rd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon. Cleanup sites include Winfield Beach, St. Albans Roadside Park, the South Charleston boat ramp, and Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris. Other cleanup sites could be added. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt. To volunteer or obtain further information, contact Chris Cartwright at 304-389-8389 or christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov.
- Elk River Cleanup: The Elk River Trail Foundation will sponsor the Elk River Cleanup-Clendenin Edition. Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at Yak House Rentals, 403 Elk Ave. in Clendenin for the Elk River Water Trail Cleanup. The cleanup area starts at the upper end of Clendenin (water plant/West Virginia Division of Natural Resources river access point) and continues to the Hardman Brothers Bridge in Clendenin. Volunteers are needed for on-river, in-river, and bankside efforts to collect tires and trash. A late lunch and after-party will follow at the Yak House. RSVP to rickferris@ucwv.edu or 304-964-4550 or post into the Facebook event page. Event sponsors will provide lunch and T-shirts.
- Smithers Beautification Day: In remembrance of 9/11 victims and families, a Smithers Community Beautification Day will start at 9 a.m. Volunteers are requested to beautify the Magic Carpet lot across Michigan Avenue from Christian Family Book Shoppe Gifts & More, and stewards are needed to help paint new murals. The Mount Hope Regional Band will perform at noon. First responders will be honored during the event. Vendor spaces are available; contact Smithers City Hall for more details. For more information on volunteering, contact Gwennan Richmond at grichmond@conservationlegacy.org or 304-860-0320.
- Nitro Yoga Class: A free yoga class will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave./Valentine Circle in Nitro.
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. This year, the market is participating with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and will be able to receive senior and WIC vouchers.
- Nitro Boomtown Day: Nitro Boomtown Day activities will include a parade lineup at 9 a.m. on Pickens Road, registration for the antique car show at 9 a.m., the Boomtown Days Parade on W.Va. 25 at 10 a.m., the Barn Hollow Band from 11 a.m. to noon, Alien Super Jesus from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., the antique car show awards presentation at 2 p.m., a DJ playing music from 2:30 to 4 p.m., and ZZ Top tribute band LeggZZ from 4 to 6 p.m. Food trucks and craft vendors will be set up near Living Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Nitro Mission Team will also have an Italian feast from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 2008 20th St. in Nitro.
- Silent Book Club: The Silent Book Club Charleston WV Chapter will have its monthly meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-
1/2
- MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. The program for adults encourages Silent Book Club members to gather in person and online to read together in quiet camaraderie. For further information about the group, visit silentbook.club/blogs/events/silent-book-club-charleston-wv.
- ‘60s Anniversary Celebration: The Ken Ellis Memorial Park ‘60s Anniversary Celebration will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the park, located approximately three miles up Campbells Creek Road across from the North East Ball Field in Charleston. To mark the 56th anniversary of the park, 1960s-themed activities and attractions will include the Campbells Creek Farmers Market, direct sellers, crafters, food trucks, food vendors, children’s games and activities, Hot Wheels racing, a dance contest, a Hula Hoop contest, a DJ, a Wiffle Ball home run derby, a tie-dye T-shirt station, a car show, and more.
- Arts & Crafts Mound Festival: The South Charleston Commission for Visual Arts will present the Arts and Crafts Mound Festival, scheduled for 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Mound in South Charleston. For more information, phone 304-746-5552 or 304-744-0051.
- Montgomery Fall Festival: The 2023 Montgomery Fall Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Montgomery.
- Memorial Stair Climb Challenge: The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor the fifth annual Memorial Stair Climb Challenge, to honor those injured or killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Challenge will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Anytime Fitness in Crossings Mall in Elkview. First responders and members of the public are invited to take part. The entry fee is $20. For more information, visit www.pinchfire.com.
- Coin Show: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will host its annual coin show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tyler Mountain Community Center, 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. Admission is free. West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky dealers will attend to buy, sell and trade coins, gold and silver bullion and coal mine scrip. The Kanawha Valley Coin Club meets ordinarily on the first Tuesday of each month at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Open to the public, the meetings start at 6 p.m. For more information, email clff635@aol.com or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
- Rubber Ducky Fundraiser: The BridgeValley Foundation will sponsor a Rubber Ducky fundraiser, releasing rubber ducks from the Montgomery Bridge into the Kanawha River, with prizes awarded to top finishers in the floating contest. Rubber ducks can be purchased at a cost of one for $7, five for $25, and 10 for $50. To adopt a rubber duck or obtain more information, contact Andrea Petry at 304-205-6746 or foundation@bridgevalley.edu.
- CYAC Auditions: In partnership with the YWCA Family Abuse Program, the Contemporary Youth Arts Company will hold auditions for “Why We Stayed — The Forgotten Victims of Domestic Abuse Speak” at 1 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. Males and females ages 14 to 60-plus are invited to audition; scripts will be provided. Consisting of 20 monologues detailing the stories of domestic violence victims, “Why We Stayed” will be presented Oct. 13-15 and 20-21 as part of FestiFALL and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- Purse Bingo Night: The Nitro Choral Boosters will sponsor Purse Bingo Night fundraiser at Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave. in Nitro. Doors open at 5 p.m. Games will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. A table for up to six can be reserved for $10; each member must have a ticket. The event will also include a silent auction and concessions.
- Party in the Park: Featuring live music, food vendors, children’s activities, and more, a free Party in the Park will be held at St. Albans Roadside Park from 4 to 9 p.m. Activities will include live music by Chasity Dye. Mike Bennett, Area 304, and Southern Draw Band; children’s activities such as the West Virginia Foam Garage, face painting, and arts and crafts by So Kai Kidz Clubhouse; and food options such as Bammy’s chili dogs and barbecues and slaw.
- Theater in the Park: Theater in the Park will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at City Center Slack Plaza on Summers Street in Charleston, offering a showcase by Black Empire Productions that will feature poetry; spoken word; a reading of the play, “Things Are Good” by DeJuan James; and music by DJ Big L.
- Live Music on Main: Live Music on Main will be held at Joe Dobbs Square on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, beginning at 7 p.m.
WVSO ‘Opening Night Celebration’: The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s “Opening Night Celebration” will get underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. The concert will feature guest pianist Byeol Kim and a program including Aram Khachaturian’s “Masquerade Suite,” Clara Wieck Schumann’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor, op. 7” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7 in A Major, op. 92.” To order tickets or receive more information, visit wvsymphony.org.
Putnam County Homecoming: The 94th annual Putnam County Homecoming is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, in Winfield. The tentative Saturday schedule includes entertainment by Branson Tolliver, Joey Stepp, the Weekend Warriors, Dave McCormick, and Cody Wickline. The tentative Sunday schedule includes a community church service, gospel music, a grand parade, and the crowning of the Miss Putnam County Homecoming Queen. For more details, go to www.putnamcountyhomecoming.com.
Sunday, Sept. 10
- S.A. Historical Society: The St. Albans Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. at its headquarters at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans.
Monday, Sept. 11
- Toys & Games Giveaway: Due to flooding on the original scheduled date, the Children’s Toys and Games Giveaway, sponsored by Good 360 and VOAD, has been rescheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. at the Smithers Gateway Center gym, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
- Benefit Spaghetti Dinner: Campbells Creek Cares will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ken Ellis Memorial Park, three miles up Campbells Creek Road in Charleston. The menu includes spaghetti, bread and a drink. Orders can be eaten at the park or taken to go. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children 12 and younger. First responders can eat free. All proceeds will go toward providing events and assisting residents of Campbells Creek and surrounding areas. To order tickets in advance or donate items for the spaghetti dinner, call 304-220-0926 or contact a CCC member.
- Master Homeowners Classes: Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam’s fall series of Master Homeowners classes, running from 5:30 to 8 p.m., will begin on Monday, Sept. 11, and continue through Monday, Nov. 6, at 815 Court St. in Charleston. Weekly class topics will include: Homeowner’s Toolbox, Neighborhood Relations, Home Electric Basics, Home Safety and Security, Household Plumbing Basics, Legal and Insurance Issues of Homeownership, Energy Efficiency, Home Maintenance, and Fire Safety and Prevention. To register or learn more about the classes, go to hfhkp.org or call Janie Hamilton at 304-720-0141, ext. 18.
- S.A. Business After Hours: A St. Albans Business After Hours networking event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Parlor, 76 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
- Mushroom Craft Workshop: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will conduct a cottage-core inspired, polymer clay mushroom craft workshop at 6 p.m. for patrons ages 18 and older. Space is limited; pre-registration is recommended by calling 304-744-6561.
- Nitro LSIC Meeting: A Local School Improvement Council meeting for Nitro area feeder schools will start at 6 p.m. at Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave. in Nitro. Community members can meet with school administrators and board members to provide input on how to improve schools.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
- Elkview Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St. in Elkview. To schedule a donation time or obtain more information, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter elkviewbc.
- Ribbon Cutting/Open House: A ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by an open house, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Freedom Financial, 1211 Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
- Hurricane Civic Chorus: The Hurricane Civic Chorus meets from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women ages 15 and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the Hurricane Civic Chorus sings a wide variety of music. The chorus welcomes all singers without requiring auditions and it performs two to three concerts a year. For more information about the HCC, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the HCC’s Facebook and Instagram pages online.
- Reagan Day Dinner: The Putnam County Republican Executive Committee will sponsor the 2023 Republican Reagan Day Dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive in Hurricane. To order tickets or receive more information, go to PutnamWVGOP.com.