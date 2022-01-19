Wednesday, Jan. 19
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Thursday, Jan. 20
KVSS Bingo: Bingo, snacks, prizes and lunch will be offered at 10:30 a.m. at the Kanawha Valley Senior Services Center, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston.
Needle Arts Group: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand stitched items, is encouraged to attend MMNA meetings. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. MMNA meetings are held at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20. Due to the high level of active COVID-19 cases in the area, however, this meeting will be held in a Zoom format. For log-in information, visit MMNA’s Facebook page, MMNAEGA.Com, email nielsen413@suddenlink.net or call 304-951-4246.
Friday, Jan. 21
ACIL Board Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living in Big Chimney will conduct a board meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for the Zoom link to the meeting or more information.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will provide free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10 a.m. until noon. There are no income requirements, but ID for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
Nitro Appreciation Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT group will host an appreciation luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue, Nitro, for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees.
Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview will host a Friday Night Jam concert featuring Mark IV and Stephanie Moore. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Retro Country will be the band performing on Friday, Jan. 28. For more information, call the center at 304-965-3722.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Children’s Performing Arts Clinic: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus is offering a Performing Arts Clinic from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. The clinic is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Participants will attend classes in singing, drumming and dancing. Two instructors are ACC choir directors and the dance instructor is from Arts in Action. The cost of the clinic is $25; financial aid is available for those who qualify. To register or obtain more information, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit the ACC Facebook page.
Marmet Music/Dance: River Towne will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, Jan. 24
St. Albans Garden Club: The St Albans Garden Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Tim Horton’s in St. Albans. The guest speaker will be Chris Postalwait from the West Virginia University Agricultural and Environmental Research Station. Anyone interested in gardening is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will have its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Call 304-727-4062 for more information.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
NYAP Ribbon Cutting: A ribbon-cutting ceremony and other activities are scheduled for the opening of the National Youth Advocate office at 12086 Winfield Road, Winfield, from 4 until 7 p.m. Visitors can learn about the organization, its services and the need for foster families in the community. Light refreshments will be provided. Go to @NYAPWestVirginia on Facebook for updates and more information.
Hurricane Civic Chorus: The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join the group this spring. Beginning Jan. 25, the HCC will meet every Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women 15 years of age and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions and performs two concerts a year. For more information, direct email to hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the HCC’s Facebook page.
‘Beauty and the Beast’: Rehearsals will get underway for the Mountain Roots Community Theatre’s April production of “Beauty and the Beast.” The production is open to ages 7 to 17. Rehearsals will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The show will be performed April 1-3 at the theater in Belle. For more details, go to mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.