Wednesday, April 14
Riverside COVID-19 Vaccines: Beginning at 8:30 a.m., COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered at Riverside High School in Belle, for RHS students and parents, ages 16 and older. The event will take place in the Riverside High auxiliary gymnasium. To register or receive information about vaccine availability today, call 304-949-3591.
Virtual Equity/Inclusion Program: BridgeValley Community and Technical College will host the first forum of its virtual Equity and Inclusion series, a session that will bring leaders from a variety of religions to discuss their different perspectives, find unity in their unique belief systems and address philosophical and theological questions related to faith. From 12:15 to 1:15 p.m., a discussion will be streamed with the Rev. Michelle Boomgaard, Rabbi Victor Urecki and Imam Nasir Abdussalam. The three religious leaders will join together to talk about their different religions and philosophies. To register, visit bridgevalley.edu/religious-panel.
Dunbar Vaccine Clinic: The Woman’s Club of Dunbar and the Kanawha County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. in Dunbar. Drive-through and walk-up vaccination opportunities will be available at the Dunbar Baptist and Dunbar Methodist churches. To check availability for vaccination supply or obtain more information, call 304-768-9611.
Thursday, April 15
Needle Arts: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend the April Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meeting via Zoom. The call will open at 6 p.m. The education presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m., featuring Ann Strite-Kurz discussing the early history of the Embroiders’ Guild of America from 1960 to 1980. At the end of the presentation, the monthly business meeting will be held and members will share any stitched projects they have finished in an informal Show and Tell. Meeting and log-in information can be found at MMNAEGA.com, on Facebook at Majestic Mountains Needle Arts or by emailing swan8354@aol.com. The group meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Saturday, April 17
KSF Wildflower Walks: The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will host the Osbra Eye Memorial Wildflower Walks at Kanawha State Forest. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. and walks will begin at 9 a.m. A variety of guided walks with Master Naturalists will be offered, including birding, old growth forest, geology, plants, insects and more. The cost of the walks is $7 for adults, $2 for ages 12 through 18 and free for those under 12. The new KSF Gift Shop will be open. Face masks, social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed.
Church Conference: Bridge the Gap Ministries will present the “Times of Refreshing Conference: Restoring Your God-Given Vision” program at 2 p.m. at Spirit Life Fellowship, 2167 Oakridge Drive, Charleston. Dr. Linda Withrow, Dr. Robin Davis and Minister Debra Meadows will be the featured speakers. A dinner, following CDC guidelines, will be served between sessions. Admission is free, but to ensure enough food is available for the dinner, register in advance by emailing Tonia Nichols at tonia.nichols1996@gmail.com.
Law Enforcement Career Day: Local and federal agencies, including the Pittsburgh FBI’s Charleston agency, will host a West Virginia Law Enforcement Career Day from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the BridgeValley Community and Technical College parking lot, 2001 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston. Along with area, state and federal law enforcement representatives providing information about careers in criminal justice, in-state colleges will have representatives on site to discuss their programs and admissions.
Farmers Market Open House: The Gateway Farmers Market, located at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers, will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. The open house will include new member registration, cooking demonstrations, a silent auction, children’s activities, door prizes and a mini-market.
Marmet Music: Stephanie & The Mark IV will perform music and dance numbers from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Future scheduled concerts at the recreation center also include No Regrets from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, and Rimshot from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. Admission is $10 per person to each show. Masks are required.
Sunday, April 18
Revival: A revival meeting will be held at the Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 West MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans (one mile west of Winfield Road) each evening Sunday, April 18, through Wednesday, April 21. The guest preacher will be Evangelist Glenn Mathews. Sunday services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. All services will be live-streamed on fmbcwv.org. For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit fmbcwv.org.
Tuesday, April 20
Legislative Recap: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of South Charleston will conduct a joint virtual meeting, featuring a Legislative recap, with guest speaker House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff (D-Kanawha), from noon to 1 p.m. The one-hour program is free; register for the program link at www.southcharlestonchamber.org
Charleston Chess Club: The Charleston Chess Club will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St., Elkview. For more information, call James Fields at 304-389-0649.