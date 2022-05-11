Wednesday, May 11
- KVSS Job Fair: Kanawha Valley Senior Services will host a job fair for part-time positions from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its offices at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Immediate, on-site interviews will be available. KVSS will offer sign-on bonuses for new employees who complete a 90-day probation period. For more information, call 304-348-0707.
- Virtual Storytime Program: The Kanawha County Public Library will present a virtual storytime program on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. KCPL librarians will read a children’s book and offer other book suggestions. For more information on this and other KCPL online programs, visit www.kcpls.org.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Asbury Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, Asbury United Methodist Church has reopened its clothes closet. Free clothing and shoes for all ages are available from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.
- Charleston Ballet Auditions: The Charleston Ballet will hold a pair of separate audition classes for company and apprentice positions for the 2022–2023 performance season this week. Auditions for the Charleston Ballet company will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. Male and female dancers of advanced ability with classical ballet backgrounds are encouraged to audition for the company. Dancers must be at least 14 years old, and women must be proficient with their pointe work. Apprentice auditions will be conducted from 4:15 until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. Dancers auditioning for apprentice positions must be between 11 and 15 years old with a classical ballet background and possess at least an intermediate level of technique. Girls should be working on pointe. All auditions will take place on the mezzanine floor of the Charleston Ballet studios, 100 Capitol St., Charleston. Phone 304-342-6541 to register for auditions and to receive more information.
Thursday, May 12
- Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
- St. Albans Garden Club: The St. Albans Garden Club will meet from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, in St. Albans. In conjunction with the St. Albans On Purpose Project, St. Albans Garden Club members will tend to the flower beds in the area. Others are welcome to join them and are encouraged to bring their gloves, shovels, spades, or rakes if they have them to use.
- SCPL Reading Launch: The South Charleston Public Library will launch its 2022 Adult Summer Reading Program at 7 p.m. at the LaBelle Theatre, 313 D St. in South Charleston. Sign up for the summer reading program and enjoy an evening of storytelling with local raconteur Bil Lepp. For additional information, call the library at 304-744-6561 or go to scplwv.org online.
Friday, May 13
- Nitro COG Sales: Nitro Church of God will host a rummage sale, vendor sale (Avon products and Snaps to It jewelry), hot dog sale, and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rummage sale will be held in the building behind the main church building. Along with hot dogs, food and beverages available will include macaroni salad, baked beans, and soft drinks. The sales will continue from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the church, 15th Street at Second Avenue in Nitro.
- First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will present its First Chapter Friday program on the KCPL Facebook page at 3 p.m. The weekly program offers a sneak peek at a variety of chapter books.
- Bubble Fun Run: Charleston Montessori School will host a Bubble Fun Run at 5:30 p.m. as a fundraiser for a playground enhancement project. The two-mile fun run/walk will be followed by a bubble party at the CMS school campus, 3410 Virginia Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. For more information or to register or donate, visit www.raceentry.com/cms-bubble-fun-run/race-information.
- Open Mic Night: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host Ron Sowell’s Open Mic Night, starting at 7:30 p.m. Andrew Adkins will be the guest host this month. Performer sign-ups will get underway at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults and $2 for seniors, children, and performers. Ron Sowell’s Open Mic takes place at Unity of Kanawha Valley on the second Friday of every month.
- S.C. Mystery Dinner Theater: Murder & Merriment will present a mystery dinner theater production, “Prohibition Murder,” at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., South Charleston, hosted by the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes admission, dinner buffet, and the show; alcoholic beverages are not included. Reservations are required. Reservations can be made and tickets can be ordered at www.southcharlestonchamber.org.
- ‘Something Rotten!’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 13, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. For tickets or more information, go to www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Saturday, May 14
- Rotary Pancake Breakfast: The Rotary Club of St. Albans will have its annual pancake fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 405 B St. in St. Albans. For $7 per person, each all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, fried apples, milk, juice, and coffee. All of the proceeds from the breakfast will go to support Christ’s Kitchen and Jericho House in St. Albans.
- Community Health Fair: The Woman’s Club of Dunbar will have a community health fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dunbar Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave, Dunbar. Testing, health counseling, and COVID-19 immunizations and boosters will be available.
- Indoor Craft Show/Yard Sale: The Elk Valley Shamrocks 4-H Club and the Elk River Community Center will conduct an indoor craft show and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community center, 1078 Main St. in Elkview. The center’s thrift store will be open. Concessions will be available. Crafters and yard sale vendors are being sought; call 304-965-2063 for further details.
- Silent Book Club: The Silent Book Club Charleston WV will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-
1/2
- MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. More information about the reading group is available at the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV Facebook page or silentbook.club.
- Extension Plant Sale: The West Virginia University Extension Service’s Master Gardener program in Kanawha County will have its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Riverside Pavilion at Coonskin Park in Charleston. Kanawha Master Gardeners will offer for sale perennials, annuals, houseplants, and vegetable plants, many grown in Master Gardeners’ own gardens. The plant sale will include handmade Papercrete pots filled with succulents and other plants, garden tools, pots, and more. Admission is free. For more information, go to the Kanawha County Extension Master Gardener Association’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/kanawhaMG.
- Memorial Trail Run: Marine Corps League Detachment #1474 of Hurricane will present the second annual Cpl. William B. Fulks Memorial Trail Event 5K/10K Run, Ruck, or Walk at the Meeks Mountain Trails at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane, starting at 9 a.m. A 5K trail run and trail walk will be offered, as will a 10K trail run and 10K trail ruck. The entry fee is $40 for the race, which includes a T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded to each podium winner. Registration forms and more information are available at aptiming.com/race/1341. Proceeds from the race will contribute to a scholarship fund established in honor of Marine Cpl. William B. Fulks, a Culloden native who died in May 2006 while serving in Iraq, and support the local Marine Corps League detachment in its efforts of serving military veterans throughout the community. Contact Vince Turley at v.turley@hotmail.com or 304-668-2896 for more information.
- Teddy Bear Fair: After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CAMC will bring back its annual Teddy Bear Fair in person from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital’s parking lot at 800 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. The free event will let children learn how CAMC cares for patients in the hospital in a non-threatening way, get familiar with medical equipment, learn about health and wellness, and enjoy games, food, and more. Parking will be free in the employee lot at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital. If the event is postponed due to inclement weather, the rain date is Saturday, May 21.
- Capitol Market Art Fair: The FestivALL at the Capitol Market Summer Art Fair will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. Numerous area artisans will have their works on display and for sale near the market’s center court. The art fair will also be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at Capitol Market.
- Breast Cancer Awareness Walk: The GFWCWV Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes will sponsor its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nitro Park Walking Track. This is not a timed race; distance is based on individual ability. All ages are welcome. The registration fee is $10. All proceeds will benefit CAMC Breast Center to aid breast cancer patients’ transportation expenses. The walk is in honor of club members Mary Fletcher and Mary Purdy, breast cancer survivors. CAMC representatives will be on site to answer questions about their mammography center and equipment. Saturday, May 21, is the rain date.
- Sissonville Lions Cruise-In: The Sissonville Lions Club will host a cruise-in, weather permitting, at Sissonville Middle School from noon until 5 p.m. Free dash plaques will be given to the first 100 cars. The cruise-in will include music, giveaways, and food. There is no registration fee. All donations will go to support the Sissonville Lions Club.
- PCTC Car Show: The second annual Putnam Career and Technical Center Car Show will take place at the center, 300 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor. The registration fee is $10, with registration from 10 a.m. until noon. The car show will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Dash plaques will be given to the first 100 registrants. All proceeds will benefit the PCTC SkillsUSA program. For more information, contact Bob McKenzie at 304-586-3494, ext. 4470.
- ‘The Monster Squad’: Bowsel and the City of St. Albans will sponsor a free matinee showing of the 1987 PG-13 rated motion picture, “The Monster Squad,” at 2 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Popcorn, candy, and beverages will be available for purchase for $1 each.
- S.A. Spring Fling: The St. Albans Spring Fling is scheduled for 4 until 8 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. Attractions will include food, music by 5 Star Rebellion and others, children’s activities (petting zoo, WV Foam Garage, face painting, inflatables, and more.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Restless will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
- CCC Spring Concert: The Charleston Civic Chorus will perform its spring 2022 concert, “American Legacy: Choral Music from a Varied Vocal Heritage,” at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Baptist Temple, Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston. Admission is free; donations for the CCC will be welcomed.
Sunday, May 15
- Spring Rod Run: The West Virginia Golden Oldies 49th Annual Spring Rod Run at the State Capitol will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The entry fee is $15. the Rod Run will include trophies, dash plaques, door prizes, concessions, games, and music. Call Marietta Moles, 304-965-3200, for more information.
- ACC Spring Concert: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will perform its spring concert, “Spring Into Song,” at 3 p.m. at the Charleston Baptist Temple on Morris Street on Charleston’s East End. Pre-sale tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (60 and older), and $5 for children (12 and younger). To purchase tickets, go to app.donorview.com/G95Wz. Tickets at the door will be $15. For further information, contact the ACC office at accinfo@wvacc.org or 304-343-1111.
- PipeSounds Concert: Organist Rodney L. Barbour will present a program of psalms, hymns, and spirituals on the Harrah Symphonic Organ at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane at 3 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, with no admission charge for students and children. For additional information, contact the church office at 304-562-5903 or visit the church website, www.forrestburdette.com.
- S.A. Yard Sale Vendor Deadline: The St. Albans City-Wide Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 21. Residents desiring to have their addresses placed on the master list of yard sale vendors should email their information to Deb Austin Brown at debaustinbrown@suddenlink.net by Sunday, May 15. The list will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page and website, MYSAWV.com. Hard copies will be available at St. Albans City Hall and the St. Albans City National Bank location Tuesday, May 17, through Friday, May 20.
Monday, May 16
- Smithers Walk2Wellness: The Smithers Walk2Wellness group will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers, for a free walk along the River Cities Urban Walking Trail, led by Active Southern West Virginia Community Captains. The group meets every Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center for the walks.
Tuesday, May 17
- Montgomery Library Walking Club: The Montgomery Public Library Walking Club meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the library, 507 Ferry St., Montgomery. A health topic is discussed for 10 minutes and then participants take a walk of approximately two miles. Walkers should bring water bottles and wear appropriate shoes. Visit the library or call 304-442-5665 to enroll in the walking club or to obtain additional information.
- HCC Spring Concert: Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the Hurricane Civic Chorus will present its spring concert which is entitled “Sing On!” The 42-member community chorus of males and females will celebrate the joy of spring through song at the free event that begins at 7 p.m. at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. For more information, go to the Hurricane Civic Chorus pages on Facebook or Instagram or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.