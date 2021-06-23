Wednesday, June 23
S.C. Drive-In Movie: A free drive-in movie, “Toy Story 4,” will be presented at dusk at the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena on RHL Boulevard in South Charleston.
Thursday, June 24
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until produce and baked goods are sold out) at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church in Malden. Supplied by Gritt’s Farm, produce will include tomatoes, green peppers, zucchini, squash, corn and, if available, green beans. Also available will be farm-fresh eggs, West Virginia honey and baked goods. The money made at the market is used by Kanawha Salines women in the church for outreach programs.
Hansford Center Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is slated for 2 to 7 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. To schedule an appointment or obtain more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to RedCrossBlood.org.
‘Treasured’ VBS: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans, will host a vacation Bible school, called “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God,” Thursday, June 24, through Sunday, June 27. Hours will be 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. June 24 and 25, 9 a.m. to noon June 26 and 10 a.m. to noon June 27. The VBS is designed for children ages 3 to through rising sixth grade. Younger students will take part in a Kinkajou Cove Preschool. Activities will also include an Imagination Station, jungle gym games and music at Sing & Play Rock. An outdoor worship service will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, where students will sing and share some of their VBS lessons with family and friends. Pre-registration is available on the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans Facebook page or at the “Treasured VBS” link at www.firstpresbychurch.com. Call 304-727-2241 for more information.
Friday, June 25
CToC Open House: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will host an open house and a ceremony for its graduating seniors between 6 and 8 p.m. at the CToC workshop, 115 Spring St., Charleston.
Pinch Yard Sale/Hot Dogs: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will have a yard sale and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and also from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. For directions or more information, call 304-965-5536.
Family Pool Night: St. Albans Parks and Recreation will host a Family Fun Pool Night at the St. Albans City Park Pool from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Admission and pizza are free. A DJ will play music and prizes will be raffled. Concession items will be available for purchase.
‘Roar!’ VBS: First Baptist Church of St. Albans, 523 Second St. in St. Albans, will present “Roar!” vacation Bible school, for children ages 3 through fifth grade, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, with a light dinner served at 5:30 p.m. VBS will continue at the church from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26, and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 27, with a closing program at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. To register for the VBS, call 304-727-4661 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
‘Film Under the Stars’: The West Virginia International Film Festival, FestivALL and WTSQ 88.1 The Status Quo will present “A Film Under the Stars” at Starlings Coffee & Provisions at 1599-A Washington St., E., on Charleston’s East End. The film “School of Rock” will be screened at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 each. Bring chairs to the event. Snacks and beverages, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase at Starlings.
Saturday, June 26
SCCC Wellness Run/Walk: The seventh annual South Charleston Chamber of Commerce 5K Wellness Run/Walk will take place in South Charleston, with registration starting at 8 a.m. at Oakes Field, the run beginning at 9 a.m. and the walk starting shortly afterward. To register and find out more, visit aptiming.com/race/1227.
Inclusive Play Group: An inclusive playgroup, for children 12 and younger, will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park off MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans. Sponsored by the St. Albans On Purpose Project, the event is free and other inclusive playgroups are scheduled for Saturdays, July 31 and Aug. 21.
Drive-By Prayer/Meals: The Church of God in Christ of Charleston will host a free, drive-by prayer and boxed meal program at noon. Meals will be delivered to drivers’ vehicles at the church at 3001 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 304-347-1918.
Fish/Chicken Wing Dinners: Institute Church of the Nazarene, 208 Washington Ave., Institute, will sell fish and chicken wing dinners from noon to 5 p.m. Local deliveries will be available on orders of $15 or more. Starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, call 304-768-6889 to place dinner orders.
Family Music/Movie Night: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and The Mix radio will co-sponsor a free Family Music and Movie Night from 7 to 11 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. Activities will include two musical acts, a screening of “Tom and Jerry,” a petting zoo, face painting and Scooby Icy Treats available for purchase.
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. at Red Oak Community Church on Red Oak Drive, Nitro.
Marmet Music: No Regrets will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, June 28
Faith Missionary VBS: Faith Missionary Baptist Church will have vacation Bible school classes for ages 2 to adult from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1. The VBS theme will be “Big Fish Bay: Hooked on God’s Mercy.” Van transportation will be provided. The closing night on Thursday will feature an appearance of “Good News Llamas,” and ice cream will be served. The church is located at 701 West MacCorkle Ave., one mile west of Winfield Road near St. Albans. For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or go to www.fmbcwv.org.
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church on Wills Creek Road in Elkview.
Tuesday, June 29
Morning Yoga Classes: The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor free yoga classes from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27 (with the exception of July 13) at Magic Island on Kanawha Boulevard, W., in Charleston. Debora Mattingly will lead the classes. Participants should bring their own mats. Classes are limited to 75 people per session. For COVID-19 safety requirements and additional information, call 304-348-6860.