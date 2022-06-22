Wednesday, June 22
- Veterans’ Outreach Program: The City of Nitro will host a Veterans Outreach program at the West Sattes Community Center from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Representatives from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center and other local veterans organizations will be available to answer veterans’ questions. Information on programs and benefits available at the VAMC and within the community will be provided. The West Sattes Community Center is located at 234 Lee Ave., Valentine Circle in Nitro.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call 304-348-6404.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Food Truck Wednesday: The Food Truck Wednesday program is being offered every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston.
- Asbury UMC Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, Asbury United Methodist Church has reopened its clothes closet. Free clothing and shoes for all ages are available from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.
- Marmet Pizza Party: The Town of Marmet will host a pizza party for middle and high school students from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bill Wells Park. The event will also include volleyball and corn hole games, prizes, food, and drinks. Students from surrounding areas are welcome to attend.
Thursday, June 23
- Dunbar Blood Drive: The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, 1334 Lightner Ave. in Dunbar. Go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RedCross to schedule a donation appointment.
- Business After Hours: A Business After Hours networking event is scheduled at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport/Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School, 600 Eagle Mountain Road in Charleston from 5 to 7 p.m. To register or obtain more information, go to business.charlestonareaalliance.org and click on the “Events” link.
- Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
- Soul Step Classes: Soul Step classes, led by Monica Ashford, are offered every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. The fee is $5 per class. For more details, call 304-348-6884.
Friday, June 24
- Media Center Ribbon Cutting: A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Montgomery Media Center will begin at 2 p.m. Along with WZTS television representatives, Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) is expected to attend the ceremony. The new Media Center is in the former Vining Library on the former West Virginia University Tech at 200 Fayette Pike in Montgomery, beside the West Virginia ChalleNGe Academy South. The Montgomery Media Center studio will broadcast local events and a program called “Montgomery Today.” Parking will be in adjacent parking lots; the largest is on the hill to the left of the TV station building (South Ferry Street).
- Live at the Levee: Remember Jones and The Company Stores will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Schoenbaum Stage of Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston. The free concert is part of the 2022 Live on the Levee series.
- ‘Bonnie & Clyde’: As part of FestivALL, tThe Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical “Bonnie & Clyde” at 8 p.m. at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. Performances are also scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Seats are non-reserved. Tickets are $20 each, available at the box office starting two hours prior to each show or in advance at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Saturday, June 25
- Used Book Sale: The St. Albans Branch Library will conduct a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held upstairs in the library at 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans.
- Cars & Coffee: Area residents are invited to bring their classic cars and motorcycles to Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans for a Cars & Coffee showcase from 8 a.m. until noon. There is no entry fee, competitions or prizes, just an opportunity to enjoy coffee and examine vintage vehicles at the free, outdoor event, presented by the West Virginia British Car Club and sponsored by Walter Hall.
- Clothes Closet: The Fifth Avenue Church of God, 200 Fifth Ave. in South Charleston, will open its community clothes closet from 10 a.m. until noon. All clothes are free to those in need of good, clean clothing for men, women, and children. Park in the E Street parking lot, enter the side doors, and follow the signs down the stairs. Masks are required.
- Color Fun Run: To benefit the Arc of the Three Rivers, a Color Fun Run is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at Danner Meadow Park, 514 Longwood Road in Charleston. Check-ins begin at 9:30 a.m. The registration fee is $25; free registration is available for those receiving Arc of the Three Rivers services. To register, go to colorfunrun.arcthreerivers.org
- Open Gym Sessions: The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, off Main Street in Hurricane. The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.
- Rand Community Fair: The Rand Community Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand. Admission is free. The first 100 children to enter the main gate will receive free hot dogs, donated by Buzz Food, and a free bag of popcorn. Ellen Carter from the Rand Community Center will provide the slaw and chili. Ketchup and mustard are needed. Call Mack Reed at the telephone number listed below if you can help with these items. The fair will feature music, inflatables, and a cake walk. Donations of cakes, cookies, or store-bought goodies are needed. Vendors are welcome to participate; there is no entry fee. For additional information about the Rand Community Fair, contact Mack Reed at 304-444-7502.
- Cemetery Trustee Election: A meeting to elect trustee members for the Mt. Zion Cemetery will be held at Mt. Zion Church on Jim Ridge in Given, starting at 6 p.m. Call 304-937-3106 or 304-586-9254 for more information.
- ‘A Bug’s Life’: A free matinee showing of the film “A Bug’s Life” will begin at 2 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Popcorn, beverages, and candy will be available for $1.
- Wine & Jazz Music Festival: The 2002 Wine & Jazz Music Festival will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. (gate opens at 2:30 p.m.) on the University of Charleston lawn. Online ticket sales will end at 9 p.m. Friday, June 24, but tickets will still be available to purchase for $40 each on Saturday at the main gate. Free wristbands for admission of children age 12 and under, if accompanied by a paying adult, will be available at the main gate. To order tickets or receive more information, go to fundfortheartswv.ticketspice.com.
- Purse Bingo Night: A Purse Bingo Night will be held at John Adams Middle School, 2002 Presidential Drive in Charleston. Doors open at 5 p.m. Games will start at 6 p.m. Prizes will include designer purses and gift baskets. There will also be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, concessions, door prizes, and more. Tickets purchased in advance are $20 and are available by calling/texting Emily at 304-444-9228. Tickets at the door will be $25. Each ticket includes 10 games and a door prize ticket. All proceeds will benefit the John Adams Middle cheerleading team.
- Book Launch Party: St. Albans dark fiction author London Blue will be part of a book launch party starting at 5 p.m. at the Coal River Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. The party will also feature family trivia, face painting, a coloring contest, storytelling, cake, prizes, and guest speakers. Blue will have copies of her two, new books, “Baby Gen” and “The Tibbar,” available for signings and purchases.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Stephanie and the Mark IV will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. For reserved seating, contact Frances Armentrout at 304-644-9197.
Sunday, June 26
- Morgan’s Kitchen Museum: The Morgan’s Kitchen Museum at 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans will be open for free tours from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through August.
- Young Historians Club: The Young Historians Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans.
Monday, June 27
- Smithers Walk2Wellness: A free Smithers Walk2Wellness program will get underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Active Southern West Virginia Community Captains will lead a community walk of the River Cities Urban Trail.
- St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, June 28
- Morning Yoga Classes: Free morning yoga classes with instructor Debora Mattingly will be offered from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday through July at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Participants should bring a mat. The classes are sponsored by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department. Call 304-348-6860 for more information.
- Touch A Truck: The Poca Branch Library will host Touch A Truck event from 10 to 11 a.m. Featuring a fire truck, school bus, a bucket truck, and others, Touch A Truck will allow youngsters to climb aboard and see their favorite vehicles up close. Attendees can park in the Poca Branch Library parking lot at 2858 Charleston Road in Poca and walk behind the library to the Poca Middle School parking lot to view and explore the vehicles on display.
- Hansford Center Bingo: Bingo games are played every Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. Lunch is offered at the center Mondays through Fridays at noon.
- Marmet Community Fundraiser: The Marmet Woman’s Club will host a community fundraiser, featuring Lee Dean performing Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley songs, at 7 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center/George S. Buckley Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. The fundraiser will include a selfie station, dancing, and light refreshments Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 at the door. For tickets and additional information, contact Brenda Thomas at 304-949-2901 or bjtphoto@aol.com