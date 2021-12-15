Wednesday, Dec. 15
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Senior Christmas Party: Kanawha Valley Senior Services will host a Jingle All the Way Christmas party for ages 60 and older from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. The party will include prizes, a DJ, snacks and lunch. Call 304-348-0707 for additional information.
Senior Zumba: Kanawha Valley Senior Services will offer a Zumba class at 1:30 p.m. at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. For more information, phone 304-348-0707.
CAS Public Hearing: The Kanawha County Commission has announced a public hearing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sissonville High School, 6100 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, to discuss the CAS Cable Company, which has filed a petition to provide television, internet and phone services to the area.
‘A Peanut Butter Christmas’: Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will present a children’s Christmas program, “A Peanut Butter Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located on U.S. 60 one mile west of W.Va. 817 (Winfield Road). For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit www.fmbcwv.org.
Unity Candle-Lighting Service: Unity of Kanawha Valley will have a Christmas candle-lighting service at 7 p.m. at 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston. The service will be offered in person and on Zoom. Masks are required for the in-person program. To watch via Zoom, email ukvwv1@gmail.com or call 304-345-0021 to receive the Zoom link.
Thursday, Dec. 16
LaBelle Christmas Concert: The LaBelle Theater, 313 D St. in South Charleston, will host a free holiday concert at 7 p.m. that will feature the Martin Luther King Jr. Chorus and the Charleston Metro Band.
‘Joy to the World’: Charleston musician Bob Thompson will present his annual “Joy to the World” holiday show at the Culture Center Theater at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston at 8 p.m. and also at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. The concerts will also feature guest vocalist Kim Nalley and jazz violinist Christian Howes joining Thompson during the programs. Masks will be required for the entire show. Advance tickets are $30. They will cost $35 on the days of the shows. For more information or to order tickets, go to wvpublic.org/joy.
Friday, Dec. 17
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will continue to provide free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula on its regular bi-monthly schedule of the first and third Fridays through January. The pantry will be open from 10 a.m. until noon on Dec. 17, Jan. 7 and Jan. 21. There are no income requirements, but ID for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
Holiday Model Train Open House: The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association will host its 2021 Christmas Model Train Open House at Coonskin Park in Charleston. Open House hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Admission is free. Adults are required to wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated. For more information, go to www.kvrailroad.org.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’: Mountain Roots Community Theatre will present a live radio play, “It’s a Wonderful Life” by Joe Landry, on Dec. 17-19 at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle. Friday and Saturday show times are 8 p.m. The Sunday performance begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 each, with $2 off with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. For tickets or additional information, visit www.mountainrootstheatre.org.
‘A Christmas Carol’: “A Christmas Carol” will be performed on Dec. 17-19 at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Friday and Saturday performances start at 8 p.m. Sunday’s performance begins at 2 p.m. For tickets or further information, visit the Alban Arts Center’s Facebook page or its website, albanartscenter.com.
Saturday, Dec. 18
RHS Santa Breakfast: Riverside High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will sponsor a Breakfast with Santa from 8 until 10:30 a.m. at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand. The menu will include eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy, cereal, milk and juice. Admission is $7 for adults and $6 for everyone under 18, which includes breakfast and a picture with Santa. If your child does not want breakfast but wants a photograph with Santa, the cost is $5. Tickets will be sold at the door.
EB Sports Breakfast: All former East Bank High School athletes, coaches, cheerleaders, majorettes and band members are invited to a breakfast reunion from 9 to 11 a.m. at East Bank Middle School in East Bank. The cost is $10 per person, paid at the door. Proceeds will go to East Bank Middle School. No reservation is necessary.
Tapping/Maple-ing Workshop: Led by Dr. Mike Rechlin, a free tree-tapping and backyard maple-ing workshop will begin at 9 a.m. at the Ronk family farm in Alum Creek. The morning workshop will address the background science of precision tapping, along with imparting the skills to tap correctly. Following a lunch break for participants, the afternoon workshop will provide a run-through of how to make maple syrup in your back yard, as well as offering a rocket stove evaporator demonstration. Registration is not required but is highly recommended. For more information about the workshop and registration, email syrup@future.edu.
Southern W.Va. Toy Ride: Open to all clubs, independent riders and the public, the eighth annual Southern West Virginia Toy Ride will meet at 10 a.m. at Daniel Boone Park in Charleston and ride at noon to CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital to drop off toy donations. For more information, phone 304-389-8509 or 304-989-3926.
Family STEM Program: The Kanawha County Public Library will host an online Family STEM Storytime and Activity, beginning at 2 p.m. A library staff member will read a book about a science topic, then show you how to create a device from home via the library’s Facebook page.
Mack Reed Holiday Party: Mack Reed will host his seventh annual Free Party Giving Back from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand. The party will include food and a special Christmas guest, and each child will get a gift. Because of COVID-19 concerns, this will be a walk-through event.
Handel’s ‘Messiah’: The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the West Virginia Symphony Chorus will present Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston. Available at tickets.tickets.theclaycenter.org or by calling 304-561-3570, general admission tickets are $25 each.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Christmas Program: Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans will present a Christmas program at 10:30 a.m. The adult choir will present the Christmas story as set forth in the cantata “A Season of Rejoicing.” Following the program, Pastor Mike Hager will preach. The program will be live streamed; links are located at www.fmbcwv.org. Faith Missionary Baptist Church is located on U.S. 60, one mile west of W.Va. 817 (Winfield Road). For more information, call Mike Hager at 304-727-9491.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
WVSU COVID Testing/Vaccine Clinics: A free testing and vaccination clinic will be held in the Wilson Student Union on the Institute campus of West Virginia State University. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come-first served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations are available for community members presenting a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours. The clinics will also be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28. For more information, email Surge.Testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
Benefit Concert: A Winter Solstice concert, “The Return of the Light,” will begin at 7 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston. Proceeds will benefit Covenant House. Tickets are available for $15 in advance or $20 at the door; contact ukvwv1@gmail.com or call 304-345-0021. Among the scheduled musicians for the concert are Bare Bones, Mark Davis, Alasha Al-Qudwah, John Inghram, Jeff Haught, Colleen Anderson, Ron Sowell and Dan Bailey.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston. The open meeting will include a coin auction. For further information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.