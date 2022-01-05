Wednesday, Jan. 5
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Virtual Storytime: The Kanawha County Public Library will present a Virtual Storytime program for children via its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.
Minecraft Online: The Kanawha County Public Library invites teenage patrons to sign into Discord and Xbox Live to play Minecraft, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, go to the KCPL website at www.kcpls.org
Thursday, Jan. 6
Five-Word Story: The Kanawha County Public Library will host its weekly Five-Word Story program on its Facebook page at 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church provides free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula on its regular bi-monthly schedule of the first and third Fridays through January. The pantry will be open from 10 a.m. until noon today and on Jan. 21. There are no income requirements, but ID for proof of each child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will offer sneak peeks at a variety of chapter books in its weekly First Chapter Friday program on the KCPL Facebook page at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
S.A. Pancake Breakfast: The American Legion Post #73 in St. Albans will hold its January breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Breakfasts can be eaten at the Post at 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Albans or ordered for carry-out.
Silent Book Club: The Silent Book Club Charleston WV Chapter will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-1/2 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. For more information about the group, visit the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV page on Facebook or email sbc.charlestonwv@gmail.com.
Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans. Visitors are encouraged to bring any St. Albans-related photographs for scanning for the Historical Society’s files.
COVID-19 Testing: In partnership with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and AppLabs of West Virginia, Kanawha County Schools has scheduled free COVID-19 testing opportunities from 1 to 3 p.m. at Riverside High School, South Charleston High School and St. Albans High School. Testing partners will deliver rapid (antigen) tests at the events. If a rapid test is positive, participants take a PCR test.
Kindness Club Storytime: The Kanawha County Public Library will host the Kindness Club Storytime and Challenge at 2 p.m. Participants can enjoy a story about kindness on Facebook, then participate in the Kindness Challenge and pick up a kindness craft at the Main Library at the Charleston Town Center (while supplies last).
Marmet Music/Dance: Southern Draw will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Charleston Wedding Expo: The 2022 Charleston Wedding Expo VIP Fashion Show and Brunch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The cost is $50 per person. The 2022 Charleston Wedding Expo will follow from noon until 4 p.m. at the Coliseum and Convention Center. For tickets or more information about the events, go to www.chaswvccc.com.
Stars of Tomorrow Concert: Concerts @ St. John’s will take part in celebrating West Virginia Youth Symphony Orchestra Day with a Stars of Tomorrow concert at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St. in Charleston. Stars of Tomorrow will feature Marshall University graduating pianist Chelsea Zhang, playing music of Barber, Rachmaninoff and Liszt; WVYSO alumnus and bassoonist Eli Hall, playing Mozart and Rossini; and WVYSO violinist Erin Skaff playing Beethoven. Assisting pianists will be Sandra Groce and Vathani Amarasingham. Admission is free with donations gratefully accepted. Masks and proof of vaccinations are required. The WVYSO part of Youth Symphony Day will be a 3 p.m.concert at Bible Church in Charleston.
Monday, Jan. 10
Charleston Camera Club: The Charleston Camera Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St. in Dunbar. Featured speaker Kevin King will shae some of hiss photographs and stories of his travels. One of King’s photos, “Fall Branch,” was selected as Photo of the Day by Outdoor Photographer magazine. He also had a gallery of his images published in “Wonderful West Virginia” magazine. For more information, email charlestoncameraclub@gmail.com or visit www.charlestoncameraclub.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office. For further information, phone 304-755-3669.