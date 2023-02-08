The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- UC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Geary Student Union at the University of Charleston, 2300 MacCorkle Ave., Charleston. To schedule an appointment or receive further information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
- Dementia Support Group: A dementia support group for caregivers, family members and others will meet at 3 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans.
- Carriage Trail Walking Group: Active Southern West Virginia volunteer community captains lead a walk of the Carriage Trail in South Hills every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Participants should meet at the top of the trail at 746 Myrtle Road in Charleston. Those taking part in the walks are asked to sign an online waiver at redcap.wvctsi.org/redcap/surveys/?s=K7WDLY3DW7. To view other Active Southern West Virginia exercise opportunities, go to activeswv.org/calendar.
- William Shatner Live: Actor William Shatner will appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston at 7:30 p.m. for a screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and a discussion with the audience afterward. Ticket prices range from $38 to $128. For tickets or more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.
Thursday, Feb. 9
- Belle Food Distribution: In cooperation with the Mountaineer Food Bank, Belle Church of the Nazarene will host food distribution in the church’s parking lot, 305 East Ninth St. in Belle, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. (or earlier if the food supply runs out). Anyone needing food is welcome. There are no income regulations, although those who come are asked to provide their names and addresses. Vehicles are requested to enter Eighth Street, then turn left onto East Riverview Drive and enter the church parking lot on the left, bordering East Ninth Street. Food will loaded into vehicles there. For additional information, call the church office at 304-949-2568.
- S.C. Blood Drive: The Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
- Snowtubing: Active Southern West Virginia will host snowtubing from 5 to 9 p.m. at Winterplace in Ghent. A portion of the proceeds from each tubing session will be donated to support Active Southern West Virginia’s free Community Captain and Kids Run Club programs. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at Winterplace.com/tickets/snowtubing. Tickets are $35 per person. Additional details and guidelines can also be found on Winterplace’s website and Active Southern West Virginia’s Facebook page. For more information, contact Kate Armentrout at 304-254-8488 or email kate@activeswv.com.
Friday, Feb. 10
- KVSS Craft Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will have a craft activity, a continuation of the clay jewelry class, at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch. KVSS also offers painting classes at 10 a.m. Mondays, beginners’ and advanced Tai Chi classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Zumba classes on Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 304-348-0707.
- PWC/FRN Meeting: The Putnam Wellness Coalition and Putnam Family Resources Network will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Hurricane. Josh Thumm will be the guest speaker. For more information, email Miles@regionalfrn.org.
- Manchin Mobile Office: The Mobile Office of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will be at the Kanawha Valley Senior Services headquarters, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer questions and address concerns of local seniors.
- Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings for children ages 2-
1/2
- to 4 for speech/language, motor skills, hearing, vision, social skills, self-help, and cognition at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. To schedule an appointment or obtain more information, call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133.
- Parents’ Night Out: The Hurricane High School Leo Club will host a Valentine’s Parents’ Night Out event from 6 until 9 p.m. in the HHS auxiliary gym, 3350 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Students will provide babysitting, games and other activities for children ages 5 to 12. The cost is $30 for one child, with donations appreciated for each additional child. To RSVP or receive more information, call 304-444-2569.
- Ron Sowell’s Open Mic: Ron Sowell’s Open Mic Night will get underway at 7:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley in Charleston. Performer sign-ups will start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5, with $2 admission for seniors, performers and children. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston.
- Silent Movie: The PipeSounds Organ Concert Series at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will present a silent movie with accompaniment, “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror.” Music to accompany the film will be played by Dr. Jackson Borges on the church’s Harrah Symphonic Organ. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $15 for adults; students will be admitted free.
- Murder Mystery Dinner Theater: Murder and Merriment will present a Valentine’s weekend murder mystery dinner theater program, “Murder at the Bunny Tail Mansion,” on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive in Hurricane. The dinner buffet menu includes beef tenderloin medallions with red wine demi-glace sauce, oven-roasted salmon over Mediterranean rice pilaf, herb-roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, tossed salad, Oysters Rockefeller, shrimp cocktail, Swedish meatballs, and a variety of desserts. Dinner theater show times are 7 p.m. on Friday and 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $48 per guest for Sleepy Hollow members and $55 per guest for non-members. To RSVP or receive more information, call 304-757-9416.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Silent Book Club: The Charleston Chapter of the Silent Book Club will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-1/2
- MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Bring your own book and read among fellow book lovers during the morning gathering. More information is available at the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV page on Facebook or silentbook.club.
- Muskie Expo: Sponsored by the Elk River Muskie Club, Muskie Expo 2023 will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Koontz gymnasium at 107 Koontz Ave. in Clendenin. The expo will feature exhibitors, door prizes and an auction. Admission is $5; women and children younger than 14 will be admitted free. For more information, call Mark Shafer at 681-945-5801.
- Daily Winkle Fundraiser: A fundraiser to help rebuild the Daily Winkle restaurant in Campbells Creek will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the FasChek supermarket, 369 Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston. A raffle will be held, offering prizes such as a handmade afghan, a $50 Lowe’s gift card, a family photo shoot from Tina Carr Photography, a $25 gift card from Pig Time Creations, a T-shirt from Gubbins WV, two $25 gift cards from BowlesBoyz BBQ, a Mountaineer purse from Mtn. Momma Quilts, and an oil change from Carte Tire and Auto Center. Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at Care Tire and Auto Center, 628 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston; BowlesBoyz BBQ: Up the Creek, 201 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston; Fas-Chek; or from members of the Campbells Creek Cares Team. Ticket-holders need not be present to win. Valentine’s Day sweets available for purchase will include chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate suckers, hot cocoa bombs, and more. A special guest and a “Wall of Shame” photo shoot are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Campbells Creek Cares group Facebook page or email CampbellsCreekCares@gmail.com.
- Kanawha Central Little League: Sign-ups for the 2023 Kanawha Central Little League season will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Gauley Bridge Fire Department. Sign-ups are also scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Riverside High School in Belle; 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Cedar Grove Fire Department; and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, and Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Cedar Grove baseball field. For more information, contact Stephanie Smith at 304-993-2466 or Ashley Coleman at 304-444-1575 or visit the Kanawha Central Little League page on Facebook.
- Youth Poet Workshops: Charleston Youth Poet Laureate will host a workshop at the Cross Lanes Branch Library, 5449 Big Tyler Road, in Cross Lanes at 1 p.m. The workshop is open to Kanawha County students ages 13 to 19 who could become West Virginia’s first Youth Poet Laureate. Workshops are also scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, and 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. in Charleston. Contact the respective library for more information about the poetry workshops.
- UC Alumni Day: The University of Charleston Alumni Office will host UC Alumni Day from 2 to 6 p.m. UC alumni are invited to watch the UC women’s and men’s basketball games against Davis and Elkins College on the UC campus, with free admission and food and drinks in the hospitality room between the games. The women’s game will start at 2 p.m. The men’s game will begin at 4 p.m. Go to UCWV.edu for more information.
- Theater Open House: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle (Quincy Center), will host an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 681-264-0776 or go to MountainRootsTheatre.org.
- Canvas Painting Party: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, in affiliation with Painting Antics, will host a canvas painting party from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Building, 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. The cost is $35, which includes a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas, all painting supplies and snacks, finger foods, water, and tea. Pre-party tickets are available at www.tmvfd.com. For more information, call 304-776-7963.
- CARES Gala: The second annual CARES Gala will take place in the Valley Park Conference Center at Valley Park in Hurricane. Funds raised will go to support Community Autism Resources and Education Systems’ monthly family programs, advocacy and education for caregivers, and training for area therapy providers. The gala will begin with a cocktail hour, the opening of silent auction bidding and a wine pull at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the presentation of donor and volunteer appreciation awards. A party will follow, with dancing and music from Bravo Live DJ. Tickets are $80 (single), $150 (couple) or $600 for a table for eight. Tickets and more information are available at wvcares.ticketleap.com/cares-gala.
- Barboursville Bluegrass Show: Featuring Jason Carter and Friends and The Country Gentlemen, a bluegrass show will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, phone 304-743-5749.
- Jeans ‘n Classics: Jeans ‘n Classics will perform “Soulful” with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for Arts and Sciences in Charleston. The concert will be preceded by a performance by the Martin Luther King Jr. Men’s Choir. For tickets and additional information, go to theclaycenter.org.
Sunday, Feb. 12
- Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Eleanor City Park in Eleanor to hike four miles on moderate trails. Hikers should meet at the park’s swimming pool lot.
- S.A. Historical Society: The St. Albans Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The meeting will include a free program with three or more members of the Amandaville Junior Grays speaking about their days of playing baseball in the 1950s.
Monday, Feb. 13
- Discovery Day Camp: The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston will host a Discovery Day Camp for children ages 7 to 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Discovery Day Camp will feature activities including a watercolor art lab; a planetarium show, “America’s Musical Journey;” Nature Play-doh; and “Chemical Reactions with Fizzy Lemonade.” The cost is $30 for Clay Center members and $40 for non-members. Register at theclaycenter.org.
Manchin Mobile Office: The Mobile Office of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will be at the John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., in Hurricane from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to meet with constituents to discuss their concerns and answer their questions.
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled at BridgeValley Community & Technical College, 2001 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes from 1 to 6 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood or receive more information, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- S.A. Business After Hours: A Business After Hours networking event will start at 5:30 p.m. at The Tap, 75 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- KVSS Valentine’s Bingo: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will offer Valentine’s Day bingo games at 10:30 a.m. Snacks and coffee will be provided. Live music will be performed at 11:30 a.m. Luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. will include a boneless pork chop, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, and a chocolate chip cookie. Call 304-348-0707 for more information.
- Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will have a 3 p.m. meeting at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.