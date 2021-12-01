Wednesday, Dec. 1
WVSILC Meeting: A West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. via Zoom. To obtain the Zoom sign-in links and pass codes or further information, visit wvsilc.org or call 304-766-4624.
St. Albans Decorating Contest: St. Albans businesses and civic groups are invited to take part in the Christmas Tree Decorating Contest at City National Bank. Bring your tree and decorations and set up in the lobby of City National Bank at 560 Fourth St. in St. Albans between Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 3. People will vote for their favorite tree by donating canned goods and other nonperishable food items, which will be given to Christ’s Kitchen at the end of the contest. Voting will be held Dec. 6 through Dec. 17. Winners with the most donated food will be announced on Dec. 20. Prizes will be given out at the January St. Albans City Council meeting.
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Virtual Storytime: The Kanawha County Public Library will host a Virtual Storytime for children on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.
Minecraft Online: The Kanawha County Public Library will have “Minecraft” games for teenagers via Discord and Xbox Live at 4 p.m. The games will also be offered at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. For more information, go to www.kcpls.org.
Thursday, Dec. 2
‘Mary’: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company of Charleston will present its holiday program, “Mary, The Rock Opera,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2-Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. Audience members are required to wear masks and show proof of full vaccination. For tickets or more information, visit showclix.com and search for “mary-the-rock-opera.”
Friday, Dec. 3
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will host a First Chapter Friday program at 3 p.m. on its Facebook page, offering a sneak peek at chapter books.
Mental Health Screenings: West Virginia HealthRight will offer free mental health screenings, for depression, anxiety/stress, memory loss and other conditions, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Licensed psychologist Britni Ross will conduct the screenings.
Holiday Model Train Open House: The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association will host its 2021 Christmas Model Train Open House at Coonskin Park in Charleston. Open House hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19. Admission is free. Adults are required to wear masks if they are not fully vaccinated. For more information, go to www.kvrailroad.org.
‘The Christmas Angel’: Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle will present “The Christmas Angel” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at its theater in the Quincy Mall. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. To order tickets or learn more about the production, go to mountainrootstheatre.org.
NHS Dinner Concert: The Nitro High School Show Cats show choir will present “Soups, Sweets and Seasonal Songs” with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a performance at 7 p.m. at the high school. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, cornbread, sweets and beverages. Tickets are $10 each. The dinner concert will also be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, with dinner starting at 12:30 p.m. and the concert getting underway at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Indoor Yard Sale: Calvary Baptist Church, at the corner of Maryland Avenue and Lee Street, West, on Charleston’s West Side, will have an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 11 a.m., chili and hot dogs will be available.
Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house at its museum at 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans, adjacent to the C&O Depot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays will be available. Visitors are welcome to bring their old St. Albans photographs to be scanned for the Society’s files.
Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, will have its monthly hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu will also include BBQs, hot bologna sandwiches, chips, canned drinks and a variety of home-baked goods. Local delivery is available by calling 304-925-9200. Vendors are welcome to rent a table to sell their wares. Contact Ellen Carter at 925-9200 to reserve a table for $10. The center’s thrift store and free clothing room will also be open. They are also open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.
UKVSAC Holiday Events: The Upper Kanawha Valley Sports and Activity Center at the Booker T. Washington Community Center will host a breakfast with Santa and Christmas tree trimming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A food giveaway and community luncheon is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the center. All events will be drive-by with masks required.
Pinch Cookie Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will have a cookie sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 27 varieties of cookies will be available to purchase, with cookies wrapped individually for safe handling. Mt. Tabor’s own “Cookie Monster” will also be there.
SCPD Hiring Event: The South Charleston Police Department will conduct a two-part hiring test for police officer positions at South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston, starting at 8:30 a.m. The first part of the testing will be a physical agility test. The second part of the test, contingent on passing the physical agility test, is a written test beginning at approximately 1 p.m. Applications can be picked up and more information is available at the South Charleston Police Department, 235 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, or online at cityofsouthcharleston.com.
Sissonville Clothing Closet: Offering free clothes, the clothing closet at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. The church is located on the hill above the Sissonville Par Mar at 6819 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville.
Sissonville Pet Pageant: A pet pageant will begin at noon at Sissonville Middle School. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: regular, I’m So Homely I’m Cute and Puttin’ on the Glitz (Christmas attire). Text 304-395-3686 for an entry form and more information.
Baisi Open House: An open house, entitled “A Peek at the Vision,” is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. at the former Neil D. Baisi Athletic Center on Fayette Pike (201 Second Ave.) in Montgomery. City officials and residents are working to repurpose the former West Virginia University Institute of Technology facility into a community center and will offer tours and discuss plans and progress during the open house.
Luminaries: Cunningham Cemetery, 815 Cunningham Lane in St. Albans, will host a drive-thru luminary display, starting at 6 p.m. Donations of canned goods for Christ’s Kitchen will be collected at the gate.
Sunday, Dec. 5
UC Holiday Gala: The University of Charleston’s annual Holiday Gala will get underway at 3 p.m. in the UC Ballroom, located on the third floor of the Geary Student Union. The free concert will feature the University of Charleston Concert Choir and University Singers, and audience members will be invited to sing along with traditional carols during the performance. Audience members are requested to wear masks for the event.
S.A. Movies/Toy Drive: A holiday movie matinee and toy drive will begin at 3 p.m. at the Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Admission is one, new, unwrapped toy. Door prizes and concessions will be available. “Elf” will be shown. The matinee/toy drive will continue at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, with a showing of the film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
ACC Christmas Concert: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will present “Ornaments of Joy” at 3 p.m. at the Charleston Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier streets, Charleston. The concert will include a performance by the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus and accompaniment by the George Washington High School band and Allianz Music Ensemble. Tickets are $12 if purchased before the concert or $15 at the door. Tickets for seniors (60 and over) are $10, and tickets for children 12 and under are $5 each. Tickets can be purchased at www.wvacc.org or the ACC Facebook page. Masks must be worn during the event. For more information, call 304-343-1111.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Business Expo/After Hours: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce and the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West will sponsor a Business Expo and Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. at the hotel, 400 Second Ave., South Charleston. Tickets are $10 for SCCC members and $15 for others. Those interested in showcasing their business or organization can receive information about booth space by contacting the Chamber of Commerce office. To register, purchase tickets or receive more information, visit www.southcharlestonchamber.org or contact the SCCC at 304-744-0051 or executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org.