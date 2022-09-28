UC Builders Club: The University of Charleston Builders Club will host a noon luncheon, featuring speaker Forest “Jack” Bowman, professor of Law Emeritus at West Virginia University. Call 304-357-4735 to RSVP or for additional information.
Environmental Conference Deadline: Wednesday, Sept. 28, is the application deadline for scholarships to attendr the 47th annual West Virginia Youth Environmental Conference, scheduled for Oct. 7-9 at Twin Falls State Park. Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program, the conference is open to youths ages 13 to 18 and their chaperones at no cost with a scholarship. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all scholarships have been allotted, participants can still register at a cost of $200 each. For more information or to register, visit dep.wv.gov and type “Youth Environmental Conference” in the search bar or contact Annette Hoskins at 304-414-9759 or Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Cabin Creek Cleanup: The Kanawha County Commission and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will sponsor a free fall cleanup from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Cabin Creek behind the Go-Mart on U.S. 61. A fall cleanup is also scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue in South Charleston. For more information, including which types of items will and will not be accepted at each of the cleanups, contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.
Glasgow Yard Sale: The Town of Glasgow will host a town-wide yard sale, beginning at 8 a.m. The make-up rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 8.
Chili Chase 5K: To benefit the Herbert Hoover High School cross country team, the Chili Chase Dave Fields 5K Race will start at 8 a.m. in Clendenin. To register up or receive more information, go to www.runsignup.com and search for the Chili Chase Dave Fields 5K race from the homepage.
S.A. Pancake Breakfast: A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 73, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Albans. Eat-in or takeout orders will be available.
Dunbar Yard Sale: Dunbar will have a city-wide yard sale. For more information, contact Kim Bailey at 304-768-0878.
Nitro Yard Sale: A city-wide yard sale will be held throughout Nitro neighborhoods from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
October in the Park: The October in the Park Fall Festival will start at noon at Fayette County Park in Beckwith. Scheduled activities include craft and food vendors, a cruise-in, a pumpkin patch, live music by the 2 Broke Band Kountry Connection, and more.
Hurricane Harvest Festival: The Hurricane Harvest Festival and Arts and Crafts Fair will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. at Hurricane City Park.
Chili’N on the Elk: The Chili’N on the Elk Chili Cookoff and Craft Beer and Wine Festival will be held in downtown Clendenin from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission is free. For more information, including links to purchase beer and wine festival tickets in advance, go to chilinonelk.com or the event’s Facebook page, @chilinonelk; email chilinontheelk@gmail.com or call 304-545-8380.
Marmet Music/Dance: Southern Draw will perform on stage from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Bluegrass Show: The Olde Town Project will play bluegrass music, starting at 7:30 p.m., at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Hike for Hunger: The 2022 Kay Hall Hike for Hunger one-mile walk will begin at 2 p.m. in South Charleston. The event is an annual fundraiser to support Heart+Hand Food programs, such as its food pantry. Registrants will receive a commemorative T-shirt. All dogs registered will receive a doggy bandanna. The walk will also feature a throwback contest; bring your oldest Hike for Hunger T-Shirt for a chance to win a special prize. Those who wish to walk off site can Hike for Hunger Coordinator Jenny at volunteers@hhomwv.org for more details.
St. John’s Concerts: The Concerts @ St. John’s series will feature the Montclaire String Quartet with bassoonist David DeBolt at 4 p.m. with “Haydn vs. Heiden” at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Joseph Haydn’s classic “Frog Quartet” will open the program, followed by George Gershwin’s “Lullaby.” Bernhard Heiden’s “Serenade for Bassoon and Strings” will conclude the concert. Also, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, organ recitalist Sean Fleming will perform on St. John’s recently refurbished and augmented E.M. Skinner organ, which features a wide range of orchestral color resources. St. John’s Episcopal Church is located at 1105 Quarrier St. in Charleston. Concerts are free, with donations welcome to support the series. For more information call 304-343-4355.
Monday, Oct. 3
KCS FAFSA Fair: Kanawha County Schools’ FAFSA Fair, for county high school seniors and their parents, will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at West Virginia State University’s Wilson Student Union in Institute and the University of Charleston’s Clay Tower, room 210. Attendees can complete the Free Application for Financial Student Aid with the help of experts. To register or receive more information, go to bit.ly/3Dvt50F or contact KCS Director of Counseling and Testing Jon Duffy at 304-348-7720.
Sorority Meeting: The Preceptor Alpha chapter of Sigma Phi International Sorority will have its bi-monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. in South Charleston. Reservations will be taken for the Preferential Tea. To RSVP or receive more information, contact Charlotte Bowling at 304-768-7261 or charlotte.bowling@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.