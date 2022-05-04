Wednesday, May 4
- Virtual Storytime Program: The Kanawha County Public Library will present a virtual storytime program on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. KCPL librarians will read a children’s book and offer other book suggestions. For more information on this and other KCPL online programs, visit www.kcpls.org.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Community Health Fair: The Woman’s Club of Dunbar will have a community health fair from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Dunbar Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave, Dunbar. Testing, health counseling, and COVID-19 immunizations and boosters will be available. Medical, vision, psychiatric, and dental providers interested in a space at the fair should call 304-993-7037 by Wednesday, May 4.
- Pavilion Ribbon Cutting: A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the pavilion honoring 2020 Kanawha County high school seniors who missed sports, proms, and other events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar.
Thursday, May 5
Church Rummage Sale: Rock Branch Independent Church will have its annual spring rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Breakfast with biscuits and sausage and sausage gravy will be available, as will lunch which includes hot dogs and barbecues. A bake sale will also be underway. Summer clothing, furniture, baby items, toys, and home decor will be among the items available to purchase. To get to the church, take the Nitro I-64 exit, turn right onto Route 25 to the light at W.Va. 62 (at Sheetz). Turn right onto W.Va. 62 (toward Cross Lanes) to the top of the hill past the church, approximately one mile. Turn right to 417 Woodland Drive and follow the signs to the Rock Branch Activity Building on the left.
- Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
- Flatwater Trail Commission: The Flatwater Trail Commission will host its quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. To join the meeting via conference call, dial 1-423-529-2284 and enter the following PIN when prompted: 561 843 395#.
Friday, May 6
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will provide free diapers, wipes and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There are no income requirements to receive items, but ID for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. The Baby Love Pantry will also be open during the same hours on Friday, May 20.
- First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will present its First Chapter Friday program on the KCPL Facebook page at 3 p.m. The weekly program offers a sneak peek at a variety of chapter books.
- Nitro Cruise-In: The Nitro Antique Car Club will have a cruise-in at 5 p.m. at 21st Street and Second Avenue in Nitro.
- Art Festival/Farmers Market: From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the Plein Air Art and Farmers Market will take place at the Magic Carpet on Michigan Avenue in Smithers. Artists, vendors, food, and music will be among the attractions. Farmers Market vendors, including New Roots Farm, honor SNAP and SNAP Stretch benefits.
- ‘Something Rotten!’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater on May 6-8 and May 13-14. For showtimes, tickets, or more information, go to www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Saturday, May 7
- Shamrock Shuffle 5K: The Putnam County Fair Shamrock Shuffle 5K run/walk will start at 9 a.m. at the Putnam County Fairgrounds on Park Road in Eleanor. Proceeds will benefit the Bee Ridge Bears 4-H Club and the Putnam County Fair for electrical renovations and grounds improvements. Additionally, a virtual 5K run/walk, for $20, will be offered on May 7 and May 8. To register or receive more information, go to runsignup.com.
- S.A. Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house at its museum at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. View hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks, and displays. Visitors are invited to bring their old St. Albans photographs to be scanned for the Historical Society’s files as well.
- SCPL Mini-Con: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston, will host a Mini-Con from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mini-Con will include more than 10 booths featuring local artists, vendors, authors, graphic novelists, professional cosplayers, tabletop game designers, and others. Visitors can learn to play some of the games in the library’s new board game collection, including Pathfinder and other tabletop role-playing games. Other activities include a photo booth, prize raffle, and a cosplay contest which will start at 2:30 p.m. This event is family-friendly, although most of the scheduled activities, games, and events are designed for adults. For more information, phone 304-744-6561.
- Horszowski Trio: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will conclude its 80th concert season with the Horszowski Trio (violin, cello, piano) at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End. Non-reserved tickets are $20 at the door or season tickets can be used. Children will be admitted free with a paying adult. For the safety of the performers and audience, vaccination cards must be shown at the door and face masks must be worn properly during the performance.
- Marmet Music/Dance: The Partners Band will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
- womanSong Concert: womanSong will perform “Songbirds in Flight” at 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston. Admission is $10 per person at the door. Nonperishable food item donations will be welcome.
Monday, May 9
- Nursing Boot Camp: The University of Charleston will offer a Nursing Boot Camp June 7-9 on the UC campus. Campers will participate in hands-on activities with one-on-one instruction from UC nursing faculty. They will receive information on applying to college and have the opportunity to visit UC simulation labs and see the manikins, and participate in an interactive anatomy and physiology experience featuring 3-D technology. Space in the camp is limited, and interested students need to register by Monday, May 9. The camp is open to Kanawha County high school students who will be juniors and seniors in 2022. Registration forms are posted at www.ucwv.edu/bootcamp.
Tuesday, May 10
Elkview Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will be conducted from 2 until 7 p.m. at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St., Elkview. Call 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “elkviewbc” to schedule an appointment.