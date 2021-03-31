Wednesday, March 31
UC Builders Webinar: The University of Charleston Builders will host a virtual meeting presentation at 1 p.m., featuring Charlie Ryan and Mitch Evans, who co-authored “Murder on Staunton Road,” revealing new information about the Aug. 21, 1953 unsolved murder of Juliet Staunton Clay Clark in Charleston. The Zoom webinar is free, but attendees must register prior to the meeting at www.ucwv.edu. Search for the uc-builders link to register. After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom log-in information. For more information, contact Catherine Eckley, director of the Annual Fund at UC, at catherineeckley@ucwv.edu or 304-357-4925.
Saturday, April 3
S.A. Easter Egg Hunt: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a free Easter Egg hunt at 11 a.m. at St. Albans City Park.
‘Egg My Yard’: The Capital High School Dance Company will host an “Egg My Yard” fundraiser. For $30, receive 30 eggs filled with toys, a yard sign and a note from the Easter Bunny. Eggs will be hidden in yards on the evening of April 3. For more information, contact Sara Workman at SBWorkman1@yahoo.com.
FestivALL Internship Deadline: Saturday, April 3, is the deadline for for summer internships with FestivALL for high school through graduate school students. A variety of internships are available for those interested in public art, theatre production, dance production, music event production, marketing, and other disciplines. To learn more or apply for an internship, go to festivallcharleston.com.
Sunday, April 4
Easter Cantata: The Faith Missionary Baptist Church of St. Albans adult choir will present the Easter cantata, “Come Touch the Robe,” at 10:30 a.m. at the church. The cantata music was composed by Pepper Choplin and will be presented by the choir under the direction of Dr. Alan French. A special feature of this year’s presentation will be the playing of handbells. Following the program, Pastor Mike Hager will preach. The church is located at 701 West MacCorkle Ave. (U.S. 60), one mile west of W.Va. 817 (Winfield Road). For more information, call Pastor Mike Hager at 304-727-9491 or visit fmbcwv.org, which includes links to live-streamed services every Sunday morning and evening.
Tuesday, April 6
Charleston Chess Club: The Charleston Chess Club will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St., Elkview. For more information, call James Fields at 304-389-0649.