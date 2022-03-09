Wednesday, March 9
- Mindfulness Meditation Group: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes, and the session includes an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- S.C. Community Lunch: The Fun Fitness Foundation will provide fun and fitness activities for children with the Fun Fitness Bus and giant sports inflatable during the Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church’s Community Lunch from 1 to 3 p.m. The lunch will include free pizza and beverages. The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host a free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic at the event. The church is located at 216 Highland Ave in South Charleston. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis from 1 to 3 p.m. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours. For more information, visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.
- Dementia/Alheizer’s Support Group: The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St Albans. This meeting is for anyone who is dealing with someone with this disease, to receive support, information and guidance. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
Thursday, March 10
- WCC Spring Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston will have its first sale of 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of spring items will be for sale, including clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, household items and Easter decorations. Funds will be used for maintenance of the clubhouse. The sale will take place at the WCC Clubhouse at the corner of Virginia and Elizabeth streets on Charleston’s East End. For additional information, call 304-552-8015.
- West Side Mingle: Presented by Charleston Main Streets and Charleston West Side, the first West Side Mingle networking event of 2022 is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Food Among the Flowers, 513 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. Participants are invited to meet and mingle with other West Side residents, business owners and advocates and enjoy live music performed by a local artist. The free event will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme and include free food and drinks.
- Community Listening Session: The West Virginia State University Extension Service and the Agricultural and will host a listening session to understand how they can better serve communities throughout the state. Registration can be made at wvstateu_rps.eventbrite.com for the session to be held from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center, 1701 Fifth Ave. in Charleston. Children are welcome to attend and will receive a grab bag of activities. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided. The event will follow COVID-19 protocols, which include masking and social distancing.
- Valley Woodworkers: The Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia will have its next monthly meeting this evening. Meetings serve as a means for individuals interested in the many areas of woodworking, as a hobby or as a profession, to meet fellow woodworkers and to share experiences, information and ideas. Meetings are held the second Thursday of each month. The doors open at 6 p.m. for tours for visitors. The location is 300 12th St. in Dunbar; look for the Valley Woodworkers sign on the entry door.
- Square Dance Classes: Square dance classes are offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Friday, March 11
- Girl Scout Cookies: The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council has announced that Girl Scout cookies will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot across from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond building, 321 Virginia St., W., Charleston.
- Open Mic Night: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. Masks must be worn by everyone except the performer on stage. General admission is $5. Admission is $2 for performers, seniors and children. Ron Sowell’s Open Mic takes place on the second Friday of each month at Unity of Kanawha Valley.
- ‘And There Were None’: Mountain Roots Community Theater, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Belle (Quincy Center) will present Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” at 8 p.m. Other performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. March 12 and 3 p.m. March 13. For tickets and more details, go to mountainrootstheatre.org.
Saturday, March 12
- Shamrock Shuffle 5K: The inaugural Shamrock Shuffle Run/Walk will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at BridgeValley Technical and Community College Regional Technology Park, 2001 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston. Registration is $30, with proceeds going toward student scholarships. To register, go to tristateracer.com/race/11692. For more information, contact Alicia Syner at Alicia.Syner@bridgevalley.edu or 304-205-6746.
- Basket Weaving Class: A basket weaving class will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BridgeValley Community and Technical College, 2001 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston. Participants will weave a bag pull basket or an Easter basket. Registration is free, but participants must purchase a materials kit. To register or find out more, call or text 304-389-2907.
- Model Train Show: The Kanawha Valley Railroad Association’s 16th annual Model Train and Craft Show will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, on Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13. Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 per person, with those ages 12 and younger admitted free. For more information, contact Joe Horter at 304-539-6721 or Tyler Wylie at 304-621-2610 or at jhorter@gmail.com or kvrailroad@gmail.com.
- Free Saturday Matinee: “Monster Squad” (PG-13) will be the Free Movie at the Alban Saturday Matinee film at 2 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. All snacks at the concession stand are $1.
Marmet Music/Dance: No Regrets is scheduled to perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Tuesday, March 15
- Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. A coin auction will be held. Meetings are open to the public. For additional information, call 304-727-4062.
- Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus is rehearsing weekly for its spring concert to be performed on May 15 at the Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier streets on Charleston’s East End. The group rehearses from 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Baptist Temple and is seeking new members. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to each rehearsal. Enter the church by 7:10 p.m. at the Morris Street entrance. COVID-19 protocols are being followed, including wearing masks and social distancing; proof of vaccination and booster shots is also required. For further information, contact the CCC’s director, Dr. Dirk Johnson, at 1-801-503-4399 and leave a message.
- ‘Levee’ Vendor Applications: The City of Charleston is seeking vendors for the 2022 “Live on the Levee” concert series. All vendor applications are due by 5 p.m. March 15. To download the vendor application, visit liveontheleveecharleston.com. Located at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston, “Live on the Levee” concert series takes place every Friday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day and features local, regional and national talent. Applications can be mailed to Brittany Knox, Special Events Coordinator, P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330 or emailed to brittany.knox@cityofcharleston.org.