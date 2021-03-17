Wednesday, March 17
‘Three Things:’ FestivALL will present its “Three Things” monthly speaker series from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in a virtual format. This episode will feature Lt. David Payne of the Charleston Police Department, artist Kayleigh Phillips, and drummer Stephen Barker. To purchase tickets, go to festivallcharleston.com.
Friday, March 19
Baby Love Pantry: The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Baby Love Pantry, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, is open from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of every month. There are no income restrictions. All that is required is a copy of the child’s birth certificate. The next Baby Love Pantry date is Friday, March 19. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Saturday, March 20
Spring Bazaar/Hot Dogs: The Kanawha Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship will host a spring bazaar and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene gymnasium. Vendors and crafters can rent space at $20 per table plus one donated item to be sold by CEF as part of its fundraiser to serve children in Kanawha, Clay, and Boone counties. Call 304-346-8753 to rent vendor space or to receive additional information.
Monday, March 22
CLOG Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions for its June performances of "Putting It Together" from 7 to 10:15 p.m. Monday, March 22, and 7 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. To maintain social distancing and other safety protocols, those trying out must pre-register on the Guild website to reserve a 15-minute audition slot. Only those pre-registered will be allowed to audition; no walk-ins will be permitted. Auditions for the five-person cast will consist of singing a prepared selection and a short acting exercise. For audition forms, available roles, social distancing protocols, and more information about the upcoming show, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org or the Charleston Light Opera Guild Facebook page.
Hemp Growing Webinars: The West Virginia University Extension Service and University of Maryland, and the Penn State Extension Services are teaming to provide a free webinar on the production of hemp for fiber and seed production. The webinar will be offered at 1 p.m. today and again at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 29. The one-hour webinar presentations will cover all the basics of hemp production, from seeding to harvesting. To register or receive further information about the webinars, visit extension.wvu.edu or contact Bill Shockey at 304-329-1391 or Bill.Shockey@mail.wvu.edu.
Tuesday, March 23
S.C. Business After Hours: Pollen8 will host the next South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours program. It will be presented free and virtually from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Register and receive log-in information at southcharlestonchamber.org.
Thursday, March 25
Edgewood Kindergarten Roundup: Edgewood Elementary School, 550 Hawks Ride Road, Charleston, will conduct a kindergarten roundup from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. by appointment only; call 304-348-6634 for appointments or additional information. Children must be 5 by June 30, 2021, to qualify. Parents/guardians should bring a state-certified birth certificate; proof of residency; and immunization, well child and dental records. Children do not have to attend the roundup. Masks will be required.
ACES Kindergarten Registration: Alum Creek Elementary School will have kindergarten registration. To make an appointment or receive more information, call 304-348-1935.
River/Outdoor Recreation Webinar: Advantage Valley will present a FASTER WV webinar, “River & Outdoor Recreation Opportunities,” at 6 p.m. The free, one-hour webinar will discuss river and outdoor recreation/lodging business opportunities available in the region. Participants will also learn about business coaching, online classes, and loan funding. For registration information, visit advantagevalley.com or the Facebook page, @advantagevalleywv.
Saturday, March 27
S.A. Easter Egg Hunt: First Baptist Church of St. Albans will host a community Easter egg hunt along Sixth Avenue between B and Holley streets in St. Albans, with gifts for those finding eggs, from 10 a.m. until noon. Prizes can be redeemed at the church, located at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Second Street, through 12:45 p.m.
K.C. Easter Egg Hunt: An Easter egg hunt is scheduled to begin at noon from 50th to 57th streets along Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City. The Easter Bunny will be on site for photo opportunities.
Marmet Dance: Featuring DJ Raymond Barnett, a dance is scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $5 per person. Masks are required.
Tuesday, March 30
Virtual Rotary Meeting: The Rotary Club of South Charleston will host a virtual meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Guest speaker James Strawn will discuss the Underprivileged Children's Foundation and the Food S.H.A.C.K. For the log-in link and further information, email scwvrotary@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, March 31
UC Builders Webinar: The University of Charleston Builders will host a virtual meeting presentation at 1 p.m., featuring Charlie Ryan and Mitch Evans, who co-authored "Murder on Staunton Road," revealing new information about the Aug. 21, 1953 unsolved murder of Juliet Staunton Clay Clark in Charleston. The Zoom webinar is free, but attendees must register prior to the meeting at www.ucwv.edu. Search for the uc-builders link to register. After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom log-in information. For more information, contact Catherine Eckley, director of the Annual Fund at UC, at catherineeckley@ucwv.edu or 304-357-4925.
Saturday, April 3
S.A. Easter Egg Hunt: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a free Easter Egg hunt at 11 a.m. at St. Albans City Park.
Thursday, April 8
Bridgeview Kindergarten Roundup: Bridgeview Elementary School will have its kindergarten roundup, by appointment only, from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at 5100 Ohio St. in South Charleston. To make an appointment and obtain further information about enrollment requirements and materials to bring, call 304-766-0383. Masks must be worn at the roundup.
Saturday, April 10
S.A. Nature Walk: The seventh annual "Take a Walk on the Wild Side" nature walks are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at St. Albans City Park. The free, family-oriented event will include self-guided hikes with experienced naturalists available, a "West Virginia Wings of Wonder Birds of Prey" program by the Three Rivers Avian Center, a scavenger hunt, door prizes, and much more. Participants are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing.
Tuesday, April 13
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will have its April meeting at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.