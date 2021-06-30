Thursday, July 1
S.A. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of St. Albans, Sixth Avenue and Second Street, St. Albans. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: FBC ST ALBANS to schedule an appointment. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and blood donors, will no longer need to wear face masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be required to wear face masks and socially distance.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until produce and baked goods are sold out) at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church in Malden. Supplied by Gritt’s Farm, produce will include tomatoes, green peppers, zucchini, squash, corn and, if available, green beans. Also available will be farm-fresh eggs, pickles and home-baked goods. The money made at the market is used by Kanawha Salines women in the church for outreach programs.
Saturday, July 3
Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, will have its monthly hot dog sale from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Ellen Carter’s famous hot dogs will be available, along with BBQs and hot bologna sandwiches, homemade baked goods, chips and soft drinks. Delivery will be available by calling 304-925-9200. The center’s dining room will be open for those wanting to enjoy their meals inside.
GB Cruise-In: The Town of Gauley Bridge and The Talon will present a Cruise-In at the former Foodland parking lot in Gauley Bridge. Bingo will be played from 3 to 6 p.m. Vendors will be on site, including Sweetrolls Barbecue and the Chimney Corner Cafe serving hot dogs. Justin Perry will provide music from 6 to 9 p.m., and fireworks will be set off after dark. For additional details, including vendor information, call Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505.
Montgomery Independence Day Celebration: The City of Montgomery Park Board will sponsor the annual Fourth of July celebration from 7 until 10 p.m. on Third Avenue in Montgomery. Independence Day activities will include music by Willie D and No Regrets, free ice cream and popcorn, and a fireworks display which will get underway at 10 p.m. Those interested in setting up a tent for the celebration, can find out more by contacting Montgomery City Hall at 304-442-5181 for a vendor registration form. Vendors can set up after 6 p.m. The registration fee is $25.
Marmet Music/Dance: Santa Cruz will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, July 4
Charleston 4th Fireworks: The City of Charleston will launch Fourth of July fireworks at 9:45 p.m. The 20-minute show will take place on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way. Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Greenbrier Street to Court Street for viewing.
Tuesday, July 6
Morning Yoga Classes: The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor free yoga classes from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27 (with the exception of July 13) at Magic Island on Kanawha Boulevard, W., in Charleston. Debora Mattingly will lead the classes. Participants should bring their own mats. Classes are limited to 75 people per session. For COVID-19 safety requirements and additional information, call 304-348-6860.
‘Telltale Lilac Bush’ Auditions: Ensemble auditions for “The Telltale Lilac Bush” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Children’s Theatre of Charleston. Actors should prepare a 32-bar cut of a bluegrass, folk or country song or hymn and bring sheet music for the accompanist. Audition slots will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the production, which is to be presented in Charleston in October, or to secure an audition slot, contact Artistic Director Leah Turley at leahnturley@gmail.com.