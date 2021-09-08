Wednesday, Sept. 8
Senior Vegetable Vouchers: Kanawha Valley Senior Services will have vegetable voucher sign-ups by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, also only by appointment, at the KVSS offices, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston (in the back of the building down the driveway). Proxies can pick up vouchers for only three or fewer seniors with the seniors’ IDs. To schedule an appointment, phone KVSS at 304-348-0707.
BVCTC Vaccination Clinics: The Montgomery and South Charleston campuses of BridgeValley Community and Technical College will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccinations will be available outside Davis Hall on the Montgomery campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for BVCTC students and employees and community members. Vaccinations on the South Charleston campus will be given from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. to BVCTC students and staff and Tech Park tenants only.
Thursday, Sept. 9
‘Swinging with Sinatra & Elvis’: The GFWC South Charleston Woman’s Club will present Lee Dean’s “Swinging with Sinatra & Elvis” musical tribute performance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 214 D St. in South Charleston. Tickets must be purchased in advance. They are available for $20 each and can be ordered by calling 304-206-1137 or 304-541-4093.
Ribfest: The 2021 Ribfest BBQ Festival will be held at Shawnee Park in Dunbar, beginning today and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 12. Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Along with barbecue offerings, the festival will include other foods, carnival rides, live entertainment, artisans, a petting zoo and, on Sunday, Mega Pro Wrestling matches at 2 p.m. and a BBQ wing-eating contest at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, go to wvribfest.com.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Sept. 10
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime programs each Friday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., beginning today. The free programs, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, include storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
5K Registration Deadline: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department 70th Anniversary 5K Fun Run will get underway at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, outside the Community Building, next to the fire station, in Cross Lanes. Registration is $20 and is due by 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, via www.tmvfd.com. Virtual 5K registration is available for $25; T-shirts will be mailed. For more details, email info@tmvfd.com.
S.A. Block Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a community block party from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. Admission will be free. Free pizza will be available while supplies last. The party will also include a DJ, face painting, the Foam Garage and Scooby’s Icy Treats selling Italian ice.
‘Rocky Horror Show’: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East Dupont Ave. in Belle, will present Richard O’Brien’s “Rocky Horror Show” on stage at 8 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Tickets are $15 each. Show participation kits are included. Those who donate travel-size hygiene products will receive a $3 discount on tickets. To find out more, call 681-264-0776 or email mountainrootstheatre@gmail.com
‘Miss Dirt Turtle’: “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” will finish its stage run at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, at 8 p.m. Other performances, both live and virtual, are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. To order tickets or discover more about the production, go to the Alban Arts Center Facebook page or albanartscenter.com
Saturday, Sept. 11
9/11 Memorial Service: A 9/11 memorial service will begin at 8:46 a.m at VFW Post 8516 in Pinch.
Pancake Breakfast/Chick-Fil-A Lunches: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon in the Community Building adjacent to the fire station in Cross Lanes. All- you-can-eat pancakes will be $8 for adults and $6 for children. Also, Chick-fil-A lunches are available for pre-sale (sandwich, chip, cookie and drink) for $11.50; to pre-order, go to www.tmvfd.com. Chick-fil-A lunches can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Kids’ Corner: North Hills Baptist Church, 6108 Hills Lane in Charleston (Sissonville), is launching a Kids’ Corner ministry, to supply clothing, diapers, wipes, books and other donated items for newborns through 18-20 boys and girls. Kids’ Corner will be open from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with hopes of offering the service monthly at the church for families in need.
Rand Bazaar/Hot Dogs: A craft bazaar/community yard sale and a hot dog sale will begin at 8 a.m. at Rand First Church of the Nazarene, 305 Davidson Ave. in Rand. The cost of hot dogs is $2 for one; $3.50 for two; $5 for one hot dog, chips, drink and dessert; and $6 for two hot dogs, chips, drink and dessert. Free delivery will be available within a five-mile radius of the church; call 304-925-7336. To reserve a table for $25, call Teresa at 304-382-4806 or Amber at 304-415-5905.
Yard/Food Sale: Living Water Ministries, 919 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes, will have a yard sale, bake sale and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
S.C. Mound Festival: The 2021 South Charleston Mound Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mound in South Charleston. Those interested in reserving vendor space can find out more by contacting Margie Spence at 304-389-7335 or going to CityofSouthCharleston.com
Pinch Hot Dogs: A hot dog sale will start at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 8516 (beside Rogers Hardware) in Pinch.
S.A. Street Fair: Abney Street Church of God, 617 Abney St., St. Albans, will have a street fair from noon to 3 p.m. The event will feature free hot dogs, popcorn and cookies; games and face painting for kids; music; karaoke; a prayer tent and a new and gently used coat giveaway. The St. Albans Fire Department will be on site with a fire engine, and there will be a balloon launch in memory of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
FOOTMAD 40th Anniversary: A FOOTMAD (Friends of Old Time Music and Dance) 40th Anniversary celebration will start at noon at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard, E., and Elizabeth Street in Charleston. Admission is free, although donations will be appreciated. Activities will include a potluck lunch, afternoon workshops, music and dancing and an evening concert which will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from outside vendors. For further details, visit FOOTMAD.org or on Facebook, go to the “KVFootmad” page.
Marmet Music/Dance: Dixie Highway will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Saturday concert/dance at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Homecoming Services: Homecoming services will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Kelly’s Creek Community Church, Kelly’s Creek Road, Sissonville. The Believers will sing and the Rev. Ray Humphrey will preach.
S.A. Historical Society: The St. Albans Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. at 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans, adjacent to the C&O Depot. Dr. Phillip Hatfield will be speaking about his new book, “Sacrifice All for the Union: The Civil War Experiences of Captain John Valley Young and his Family.” The public is invited to attend.
S.A. Yard Sale Deadline: A St. Albans Citywide Yard Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18. To have your address added to the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce’s master list, email debaustinbrown@suddenlink.net. A confirmation email will be sent in return. Sunday, Sept. 12, is the deadline to register.
Monday, Sept. 13
S.A. Business After Hours: The St. Albans Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Business After Hours networking event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Blossom Layne Boutique, 50 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office.
Yoga on the Green: Yoga on the Green, free community yoga sessions, will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 21, in the large field behind St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Weather permitting, classes are taught by Larissa Gatens, on behalf of the St. Albans Ladies Club. Participants can park in the parking lot off of Cowl Drive behind the church. They should bring a mat (chair and bug spray are optional). Donations will be accepted on behalf of the St. Albans Ladies Club. The sessions are for ages 16 and older, and all attendees must sign waivers.