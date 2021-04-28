Wednesday, April 28
W.Va. Power Job Fair: The West Virginia Power baseball team will host a job fair from 4 to 7 p.m. today and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St., Charleston. Positions open for hiring include: concessions, Fun Zone, bat boy, security, camera operators, promotions, team store, suite waitresses and ground crew. Applicants must be 16 years old or older. For further information, email asimmons@WVPower.com.
Thursday, April 29
Spring Rummage Sale: Rock Branch Independent Church’s annual Spring Rummage Sale is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 29, and Friday, April 30, and 7 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required, social distancing will be in effect and no food will be sold during the sale. To get to the church, take the Nitro exit off of Interstate 64 and turn right, onto W.Va. 25 to the light at W.Va. 62 (at Sheetz). Turn right W.Va. Route 62 (toward Cross Lanes) to the top of the hill past the church. Go approximately a mile and turn right to 417 Woodland Drive and follow the signs to the Rock Branch Activity Building on the left.
Friday, April 30
‘God, Help Us!’: The Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, will present Ed Asner in the political comedy, “God, Help Us!,” on stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30. Performances are also scheduled for 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1. Tickets and more information are available at www.albantickets.com.
Saturday, May 1
Campbells Creek Yard Sale: The Campbells Creek Community Yard Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Point Lick Park, across from the ball field, in Campbells Creek (Charleston). It will feature yard sale vendors and items, direct sellers, crafters and food. For more information, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
S.C. Spring Cleanup: The City of South Charleston is seeking volunteers for a spring cleanup scheduled in South Charleston from Jefferson Road east. For more information, call 304-720-5985 or visit the City of South Charleston Facebook page or www.cityofsouthcharleston.com.
Marmet Music: Rimshot will perform on stage from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Masks are required.
Monday, May 3
Pickleball Tournament Deadline: Monday, May 3, is the deadline to register for a fundraising pickleball tournament to be hosted by EnAct Community Action on Saturday, May 8. Tournament play will begin at 9 a.m. at the Charleston Tennis Club, 1600 Tennis Club Road, Charleston. The entry fee is $35 per person per event. Visit www.enactwv.org to sign up or receive more information.
Tuesday, May 4
Charleston Chess Club: The Charleston Chess Club will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St., Elkview. For more information, call James Fields at 304-389-0649.