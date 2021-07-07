Wednesday, July 7
S.A. Hiring Event: United Talent will sponsor a hiring event offering various employment opportunities at St. Albans Roadside Park in St. Albans from noon until 6 p.m.
Dunbar Splash Park: The Dunbar Splash Park will officially open at 1 p.m. and remain open through 3 p.m. at 12th Street Plaza Pedestrian Walkway in Dunbar. The Dunbar Splash Park will be also be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays at Dunbar First Baptist Church, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the 12th Street Plaza Pedestrian Walkway and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Dutch Hollow Apartments, 900 Dutch Hollow Road, Dunbar.
Walk-In Wednesday Vaccinations: On Wednesdays in July, parents can bring their children to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St., E., Charleston, for childhood/back-to-school immunizations without an appointment. The clinic will be open for childhood immunizations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28. Parents can also schedule an appointment for childhood immunizations on other days by calling 304-348-8080. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for the entire visit. Bring the student’s current vaccine record and insurance information. No one will be turned away because of a lack of insurance. Because a large number of people may be present, KCHD officials encourage people to wear masks. A complete schedule of required school vaccines is posted at oeps.wv.gov.
ARP Webinar: The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the West Virginia Commission on the Arts is inviting artists and arts organizations to join Gov. Jim Justice and other public officials in a Zoom webinar detailing the guidelines and arts-funding programs made possible by the American Recovery Plan. The webinar will begin at 10 a.m. To join the webinar, go to: bit.ly/NEAandARPwebinar. For more information, contact Lance Schrader at 304-588-0240 or Lance.E.Schrader@wv.gov.
Swim Clinic: University of Alabama swim team member Cat Wright will lead a free swim clinic, open to all ages, at 8 p.m. at the Charleston Tennis Club pool, 1600 Tennis Club Road in Charleston.
Drive-In Movie: The City of Charleston, Electric 102.7 and WQBE will sponsor a free drive-in movie, “Moana,” at 9 p.m. in the Big Lots parking lot at Patrick Street Plaza on Charleston’s West Side. A 30-minute cartoon will precede the film. Parking, on a first-come, first-served basis, will start 90 minutes prior to the screenings.
Thursday, July 8
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church in Malden, will be open from 1 until 5 p.m. (or until produce is sold out). Organizers hope to have green beans and corn this week; the recent rains flooded several fields at supplier Gritt’s Farm, which is slowing down the harvesting of some vegetables. Tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, summer squash and green peppers will be available. The ladies of the church will provide home-baked goods, with such items as zucchini bread, banana nut bread, brownies, assorted cakes and pies. Honey from Parsons and farm-fresh eggs will also be available for purchase. All money raised is used in church outreach programs.
Friday, July 9
Ballroom Dance Lessons: Ballroom dance lessons for adults and teenagers will be offered on Fridays for six weeks (July 9-Aug. 13) at the Cross Lanes Nautilus, 917 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes. Bronze Foxtrot beginner classes will be held from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m., followed by Bronze Foxtrot intermediate instruction from 7:15 until 8 p.m. The cost is $60 per person for one class or $90 per person for the two classes. Pre-registration and advance payment are required; contact Nina at 304-419-5636.
Live on the Levee: Starting at 6:30 p.m., Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show and Stratus will open the 2021 Live on the Levee series of free summer concerts on the Schoenbaum Stage of Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston.
Saturday, July 10
Silent Book Club: The Charleston, W.Va. Chapter of the Silent Book Club will resume meetings on the second Saturday of each month, beginning from 9 to 11 a.m. today at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-1/2 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. This BYOB (Bring Your Own Book) club offers a chance to meet like-minded book people and have some silent reading time. Participants read silently for 90 minutes and then have book-related small talk for 30 minutes before ending the meeting. All types of reading material are accepted (ebooks, audiobooks [require headphones], manga, graphic novels, print books, comic books, magazines, newspapers, textbooks, etc.). For more details, visit the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV Facebook page.
Youth Safety Day: A free Youth Safety Day event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in the St. Albans Loop parking lot. Activities will include meet-and-greets with St. Albans police officers, including K-9 officer Arco; giveaways; costumed characters; and free ice cream for the first 100 children to arrive.
Hot Dog Eating Contest/Music Day: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, Bammy’s Chili Dogs and 100.9 the Mix will sponsor a hot dog eating contest and Music Day at St. Albans City Park Pool from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free to the events, which will include live music, cornhole games, prizes and more.
Marmet Music/Dance: Two Dollars Short will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Southern Gospel Concert: The Songfellows Trio from Nashville and the John Paul Stephenson Family from Scott Depot will perform at the Browns Creek Church of God, 2550 Browns Creek Road, St. Albans, at 7 p.m.