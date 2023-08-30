The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
- WVSU Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the West Virginia State University Student Union in Institute. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
- Special Needs Tennis: A free program offering tennis to those with special needs of all ages takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Charleston Family YMCA. For more information, visit the Tennis for Fun WV page on Facebook or call the YMCA at 304-350-3527.
- Beyond the Stage: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston teen group, Beyond the Stage, invites students in eighth through 12th grades to learn about props, costumes, set design, auditions, workshops, and other elements of the theater at a Beyond the Stage meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the CToC rehearsal space, 115 Spring St. in Charleston. For more information, visit the Children’s Theatre of Charleston Facebook page or the website, ctoc.org.
- Fitlot Group Fitness Classes: Fitlot and AARP co-sponsor free Fitlot group fitness classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at East End Community Park, 1564 Dixie St. in Charleston.
- Nitro Pickleball League: The Nitro Pickleball League will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays Aug. 30, through Oct. 11 at the Nitro Athletic Complex. The doubles league is open to all ages and skill levels. Play is free for Athletic Complex members, $15 for non-member partners and $30 for two non-members. The complex will provide the pickleballs for the league. Games will be played best of three to 11. For more information, call 681-910-6030. To register for the league, go to cityofnitro.recdesk.com.
Thursday, Aug. 31
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce at the market comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and includes items such as tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, half runners, and bi-colored corn among the selection. Fresh eggs, chow chow, and assorted baked goods will also be available for purchase. Parking is available in front of the market, which is located at 4307 Salines Drive in Malden, one block up from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home. Proceeds from the produce sales go back into supplying the market.
- West Side Mingle: Charleston Main Streets will host a West Side Mingle networking event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Echo-Lit, 427 Washington St., W., in Charleston. Participants will receive a preview of upcoming CMS projects and programs and the opportunity to meet with other West Side residents, business owners, and advocates while enjoying live music, food and refreshments.
Friday, Sept. 1
- Southridge Church Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive in South Charleston. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or phone 800-RED-CROSS.
- Marmet Labor Day Celebration: The Town of Marmet Labor Day Celebration will take place Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 4. Crafters and vendors are being sought for the event. The cost is $25 per day for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space; electricity costs an extra $10 per day. For more information, call Frances Christian Armentrout at 304-644-9197 or Terry Williams Barley at 304-590-4276.
- SAHS ‘83 Reunion: The St. Albans High School Class of 1983 will have its 40th-year reunion on Friday, Sept. 1, and Saturday, Sept. 2. Class members will gather at Angela’s on the River on Friday night and at Bogey’s in Tornado on Saturday night. The cost is $75 for both nights, $35 per guest or $50 for a single night, $15 per guest. Classmates interested in participating or wanting more information should contact Christine at cldesena@gmail.com as soon as possible.
Saturday, Sept. 2
- Charleston Distance Run: The 50th Charleston Distance Run will step off at 7:30 a.m. on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in front of the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston. Run options are a 15-mile race; three-person, 15-mile relay; 5K race; or 5K walk. To register or obtain more information, visit charlestondistancerun.com.
- Marmet Farmers Market: The Marmet Woman’s Club is sponsoring a weekly farmers market throughout the season at the Marmet ball field every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors, crafters, and flea market vendors are welcome. Those interested in participating should contact Terry Barley at 304-590-4276 or terrybarley@gmail.com for more details.
- Nitro Yoga Class: A free yoga class will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave./Valentine Circle in Nitro.
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. This year, the market is participating with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and will be set up to receive senior and WIC vouchers.
- RetroFestWV: The second annual RetroFestWV will take place at City Center at Slack Plaza in Charleston from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Activities will include live music, DJ entertainment, food vendors, giveaways, and contests such as Best Retro Outfit. Admission is free.
- Jeep Jam-Bronco Bash: The Jeep Jam-Bronco Bash will be held on Main Street in Clendenin from 2 to 4 p.m. The West Virginia Jeep Club will bring its RTI ramp, and door prizes will be awarded during the event.
Sunday, Sept. 3
- End-of-Summer Bash: An end-of-summer bash will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Nitro Athletic Complex pool at 1650 Park Ave. in Nitro. Admission is free. Activities will include music provided by DJ JC and free pizza sponsored by Line X of Nitro and L&P Construction. A free “Dog Days of Summer” dog swim will be available from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Also, Labor Day fireworks will be launched from the St. Albans boat ramp at 9:30 p.m. (The Dick Henderson Bridge will be closed from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.)
Monday, Sept. 4
- Golden Oldies Car Show: The Golden Oldies’ 45th annual Labor Day Car show will be held in the West Virginia State Capitol parking lot in Charleston. Registration will take place from 8 a.m. until noon. The show will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The registration fee is $15. The top 75 entries will receive trophies and 15 special awards will be presented. The car show will also include dash plaques, door prizes, games, a 50/50 drawing, and concessions. Vendor spaces will be available across from the venue on Piedmont Road. In the event of the rain, the show will be held inside the parking garage.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
- Spanish Storytime: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will begin its weekly Spanish storytime programs at 10:30 a.m. Young patrons will read, sing and play in English and Spanish each Tuesday morning. For additional information, phone 304-744-6561.
‘St. Albans Writes’: St. Albans author Deb Austin Brown will speak at the “St. Albans Writes” program at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Albans Branch Library, 602 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, call 304-722-4244.
- Hurricane Civic Chorus: The Hurricane Civic Chorus meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women ages 15 and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two to three concerts a year. For more information, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the Facebook and Instagram pages.
- Nitro City Council: Nitro City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Council’s chambers, 497 First Ave. in Nitro.