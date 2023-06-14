The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, June 14
Magic Island Movie: The Magic Island Family Movie Night presentation on Magic Island off Kanawha Boulevard, West, in Charleston will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Activities will begin at 6 p.m., with the movie starting at dusk.
Thursday, June 15
- Textiles Exhibition: The Craik-Patton House, 2809 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston, will present “Out of the Box,” a free exhibition of textiles from the museum’s collection from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At noon, author Roberta Farmer will discuss the secret history of quilts and the messages that they conveyed to people traveling along the Underground Railroad. On Friday, June 16, the exhibition will also be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Saturday, June 17, the exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Kanawha City Yarn Company representatives will demonstrate early yarn spinning techniques. The exhibition is intended for all ages. For more information, visit www.craikpattonhouse.org.
- Dunbar Silver Sneakers Class: Sponsored by the Dunbar Senior Center, a Silver Sneakers exercise class for senior citizens takes place starting at 1 p.m. every Thursday in the lower level of Dunbar City Hall, located on the corner of Myers Avenue and 12th Street in Dunbar. For additional information, call the center at 304-768-0878.
- Putnam Mobile Library: The Putnam County Library will present a Mobile Library open house at Winfield Town Hall, 12474 Winfield Road in Winfield from 1 until 5 p.m. The open house will feature book giveaways, story times, crafts, and other activities.
- Business After Hours: The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce will have a Business After Hours networking event from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Celebration Villa of Teays Valley at 4000 Outlook Drive in Hurricane. Participation is open to all Putnam County Chamber of Commerce members. The event will include a cash drawing. RSVPs are required by Wednesday, June 14. To obtain membership information or to make reservations for the event, contact the Putnam Chamber of Commerce at 304-757-6510 or chamber@putnamcounty.org. More information is also available at www.putnamcounty.org.
- Needle Arts Group: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend Majestic Mountain Needle Arts meetings. The group meets on the third Thursday of each month; this evening’s meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St. in Dunbar. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to visit or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information.
- Rolls on the River: The Rolls on the River pepperoni roll feast will take place from 5 until 6 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston. Visitors can sample pepperoni rolls from a variety of local restaurants and businesses. The event will also include craft beers, West Virginia artisans, live music, a kids’ area, and more. General admission tickets for adults are $35 each, which includes eight tasting tickets and five beer tasting tickets. Non-alcohol admission tickets are $20 each, which includes eight tasting tickets and three water tickets. Admission is $10 to the kids’ area. Tickets are necessary only to sample pepperoni rolls, have access to beverages or enter the kids’ area.
- Student Art Reception: During the Kanawha County Art Show in April, Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences staff members selected several student pieces to be displayed in the center’s Juliet Art Museum. A free reception to honor these students will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Award winners will be announced between 7:45 and 8 p.m.
- Mayor’s Concert: The free Mayor’s Concert will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza in Charleston. Featured acts include 4Chill, Juice Newsom & The Groove and Erin & The Wildfire. Food trucks will be on site during the concert.
Friday, June 16
Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Red Cross Central offices at 113 Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes. To schedule a donation appointment or receive more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
- KVSS Craft Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will offer a make-and-take wire jewelry craft class at 10:30 a.m. At 11:45 a.m., lunch will be served; the menu will include bone-in BBQ chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed greens, mixed fruit, and a wheat roll.
- Friday Night Jam: Mark IV will perform on stage at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger will be admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. as well. For more information, call 304-965-3722.
- Live on the Levee: Rasta Rafiki will be the headlining act at the free Live on the Levee performance at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in downtown Charleston. Performances start at 6:30 p.m. with the opening act, Aristotle Jones.
- ‘The Odd Couple’: Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple — The Female Version” will be presented at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, on the weekends of June 16 and June 23 (8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays). There will also be a fundraising performance on June 30 in Smithers. For more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Mountain Roots Community Theatre Director Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
- ‘Little Shop of Horrors’” The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7:30 p.m. at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. It will also be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, as part of FestivALL. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
- Yak Fest: Featuring live music, food and craft beer vendors and other attractions, the 2023 Yak Fest will be held on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans on Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17. For additional information, go to www.yakfestwv.com.
Saturday, June 17
- SHS Car Wash/Hot Dogs: The Sissonville High School Touch of Class show choir will have a fundraising car wash and hot dog sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Advance Auto Parts store in Sissonville. Donations will be accepted as payment.
- Clendenin Car Show: A car show will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Clendenin United Methodist Church, 121 Koontz Ave. in Clendenin. For more information, visit clendeninwv.gov.
- Vital Records Research: The St. Albans Historical Society will host a 10 a.m. Zoom presentation on using West Virginia Vital Records as a genealogical resource. To register and receive the Zoom link, visit the St. Albans Historical Society’s Facebook page, call 304-206-1974 or email deniseash73@gmail.com.
- Rand Community Fair: The Rand Community Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive in Rand. The fair will include inflatables, face painting, bingo, and other activities. Vendors are welcome. There is no charge for vendors, but donations will be accepted. Vendors must provide tables, extension cords, etc. To set up a table, booth or truck at the fair, call Mack Reed at 304-444-7502.
- JuneFest WV: The third annual JuneFest WV will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The free event will feature more than 70 local small businesses and artisans.
- Kites Over Kanawha City: The Kanawha City Community Association and New Era Air & Space Adventures will bring a kite-building and kite-flying program to Kanawha City from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will feature an exhibition of large kites by New Era Air & Space Adventures. The first 50 guests will receive their own free kites. Kite kits will be available for purchase. There will also be concessions. The program will be held in the field behind the West Virginia Housing Development Fund offices on MacCorkle Avenue, near Lowe’s. For updates and more information, visit festivallcharleston.com, the FestivALL Facebook page or the Kanawha City Community Association (KCCA) Facebook page.
- Tour De Coal: The 2023 Tour De Coal kayaking event on the Coal River between Tornado and St. Albans will be held. For further information, go to www.coalrivergroup.com or call 304-722-3044.
- Poca Town Clean-Up: The Town of Poca will have its town-wide clean-up. Residents can place items for pick-up on their curbs this week before Saturday morning. If you have questions as to what can be placed out for pick-up, call Poca Town Hall at 304-755-5482.
- Juneteenth Festival: A Juneteenth Festival 2023 celebration will include local artists, a community choir, vendors, a Kids’ Zone, and more. A parade will begin at noon at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street in Charleston and end at City Center at Slack Plaza, where festival activities will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, phone 304-348-0529.
- Wine & Jazz Festival: Fund for the Arts and Spilman Thomas & Battle will present the Wine and Jazz Music Festival on the University of Charleston lawn from 3 to 10 p.m. Along with music from DJEJ between performances, the musical line-up includes Hot Jazz of Charleston, 3 to 3:50 p.m.; Holly Forbes, 4:10 to 5 p.m.; Bob Thompson, 5:20 to 6:40 p.m.; The Commonheart, 7 to 8:10 p.m.; and Moon Hooch, 8:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $45 each; children 12 and younger will be admitted free with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased online through 9 p.m. Friday via bit.ly/419CCmE or at the main gate at UC on Saturday.
- Dunbar Catfish Tournament: The City of Dunbar will host its first catfish tournament of 2023 beginning at 6 p.m. at Anderson Lake. The cost is $25 for two poles.
- Piano Concert: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will conclude its 82nd concert season with concert pianist Gerald Lee performing at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End. Tickets are $20 at the door or season tickets can be used for concert admission.
Sunday, June 18
- KSF W.Va. Day: Kanawha State Forest in Charleston will host a West Virginia Day celebration event at the Nature Center area, beginning at 11 a.m. and featuring the Kanawha Valley Community Band at 2 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. For directions to the forest or more information, phone 304-558-3500.
Monday, June 19
- Putnam Chamber Golf Tournament: The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament, with a scramble format, will be played at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. Registration for a four-person team is $650 for members, $750 for non-members and $175 for a single player. Early registration is recommended. Onsite registration will start at 9 a.m. Tee time is 10 a.m. In addition to golf, participants will receive an individual gift, breakfast and dinner. There will be an awards reception. Golfers will also have a chance to win luxury prizes, with a door prize for all participants and a chance to win a car provided by Mid-Way Ford for a hole-in-one. For team registration, door prize donations and/or sponsorship opportunities, call the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce at 304-757-6510 or email Chamber@putnamcounty.org
- S.C. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., in South Charleston. To schedule an appointment or find out more about donating, go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Musical Theater Workshop: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present a musical theater workshop June 19-23 for youths in sixth through 12th grades. The week-long workshop will be held at the CLOG theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston, focusing on learning and performing songs from various musicals, along with classes and instruction in movement, singing, and acting from local professionals Shakira Martin, Christa Navy and Nina Pasinetti. The workshop will include a live showcase at the end of the week for family and friends. Enrollment is limited to 50 and costs $100 per enrollee; visit www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org for information and registration.
- Juneteenth Celebration: Heritage Towers Museum and Culture Center (Heritage Towers) will celebrate Juneteenth 2023 at the Orchard Manor Switzer Center, 900 Griffin Drive in Charleston. Family fun, games, food, and storytelling will begin at 3 p.m. Children will participate on Kids’ Open Mic to express their thoughts on “What Freedom Means to Me.” Juneteenth is a celebration and the oldest commemoration for the end of slavery in the United States. For more information, contact Pamela Minimah at aaii.pminimah@gmail.com or visit the Heritage Towers Museum page on Facebook.
- UC Soccer Camps: The University of Charleston will host co-ed Nike soccer camps for ages 6 to 16 June 19 through June 23 and June 26-30. For more information and registration for the half-day and full-day camps, visit www.ussportscamps.com.