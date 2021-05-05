Thursday, May 6
Women’s Club Sale: The Charleston Women’s Club will host a sale of household and other items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its clubhouse, Virginia Street and Elizabeth Street, on Charleston’s East End. Sale proceeds will be used for repairs to the clubhouse’s main entrance. For more information, call 304-552-8015.
Minority Business Expo: The West Virginia State University Economic Development Center and the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs will co-host a Minority Business Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The virtual event will feature presentations designed to connect entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses with resources and information. Themed “Level Up,” the Minority Business Expo will feature remarks from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and a keynote address by Winchester Hopkins, owner of the credit repair firm Perfect Score Club. Additional sessions will focus on writing business plans, budgeting and record-keeping, business and personal credit, lending opportunities and a panel discussion on pandemic challenges. The Minority Business Expo is free to attend. For registration and more information, go to WVState.edu.
ARP Listening Session: The City of Charleston will host the final listening session to talk about the American Rescue Plan, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Ball Toyota, 1905 Patrick Street Plaza, Charleston. City officials are seeking community input toward uses for the ARP funding the city is receiving. Members of the Mayor’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee will attend and all ideas will be relayed to the entire committee for consideration. Ideas can also be submitted online or by text at 304-941-7512.
Cross Lanes Revival: Living Water Ministries, 919 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes, will host a “Return to Fellowship” revival at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, through Saturday, May 8. Guest speakers will be Pastor Troy Campbell, Pastor Deb Minor and Bishop Paul Chapman, with special singing nightly.
Friday, May 7
Church Rummage Sale: Nitro Church of God, 15th Street and Second Avenue, Nitro, will host a gigantic rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Furniture, clothing, kitchen items, books, children’s toys — all in good condition — will be available for purchase. Masks are required to attend the sale. For more details, call 304-755-7227.
Baby Love Pantry: The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Women will host their Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when supplies are available. There are no income restrictions to qualify for items, although proof of the child’s identity is required. Participants can enter through the church’s lower parking lot doors at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. Another Baby Love Pantry is slated for 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, May 21. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Solar Project Open House: Nitro Construction Services will present an open house of its new solar project from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 4300 First Ave., Nitro. Call 304-204-1500 for more information.
Marmet Vaccine Clinic: Cabin Creek Health Care will administer first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Second doses will be given on June 4. No IDs or insurance are required, but recipients must be 18 or older and vaccinations must be requested by calling 304-595-5006. Walk-in and drive-thru vaccinations will be available.
Saturday, May 8
Marmet Community Cleanup: A community cleanup is scheduled in Marmet. Those interested should meet at the Marmet Dollar General store at 8:30 a.m.
Breast Cancer Awareness Walk: The GFWCWV Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes will sponsor its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, in honor of members Mary Fletcher and Mary Purdy, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nitro Walking Track on Park Avenue in Nitro. It is not a timed race; distance is based on individual ability. There is a $10 walk registration fee. All proceeds will benefit the CAMC Breast Center, providing financial aid to breast cancer patients in need of wigs or personal needs. Registration forms are available from club members or at Facebook.com/GFWCW-Womans Club of Cross Lanes. Team donations are encouraged, and advance registration is recommended. The rain date is Saturday, May 22. For more information, call 304-755-3450.
Pinch Ramp Dinners: Ramp dinners will be served, by carryout order only, from 11 a.m. until supplies are sold out at VFW Post 8516 in Pinch. The cost per dinner is $12 each for adults and $7 for children ages 6 and older.
Marmet Music: Bounty Hunter will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10. Masks are required.
Tuesday, May 11
Elkview Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 2 to 6:30 p.m. in the Elkview Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 1150 Main St., Elkview.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the meeting agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.
RHS Step-Up Event: Cedar Grove Middle, East Bank Middle, DuPont Middle and Valley Middle school eighth grade students who will attend Riverside High School this fall are invited to a Step-Up Event from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Belle school. Students can meet teachers and other staff, tour RHS and enjoy sno-cones, popcorn and prizes.