Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call 304-348-6404.
Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The 45-minute session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
Food Truck Wednesday: The Food Truck Wednesday program is being offered every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston.
Asbury UMC Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, Asbury United Methodist Church has reopened its clothes closet. Free clothing and shoes for all ages are available from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.
Thursday, July 14
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, is open every Thursday this summer from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce is purchased from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Expected produce items include tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, corn, and green beans. Homemade cakes, pies, brownies, and cookies will be among the items available from the church ladies. Farm-fresh eggs will also be available.
DIY Workshop: Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam will host a do-it-yourself workshop from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 815 Court St. in Charleston. The hands-on workshop will provide instruction from Master Homeowner Annie Casto on how to replace a toilet’s fill valve, stopping leaks and saving money for homeowners. The cost is $15 per person. The workshop is limited to eight participants. To register for the workshop or find out more, go to hfhkp.org.
Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
Soul Step Classes: Soul Step classes, led by Monica Ashford, are offered every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. The fee is $5 per class. For more details, call 304-348-6884.
St. Albans Garden Club: The St. Albans Garden Club will meet at 6 p.m. behind the Alban Arts Center on 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
Water Quality Meeting: The National Wildlife Federation, Ohio River Basin Alliance, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, and Friends of the Cheat will co-hosting a free community meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to hear concerns from area residents about water quality, infrastructure, and other issues of the Ohio River and tributaries in the Upper Ohio River Valley region. The meeting will take place at Ritter Park Shelter #1, 1805 McCoy Road in Huntington. More information about the organizations involved and the event is posted at www.wvrivers.org.
Friday, July 15
First Responders’ Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT group will host an appreciation luncheon for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 1128 Benamati Ave in Nitro.
Friday Night Jams: The Elk River Community and Education Center, 1058 Main St., Elkview, will host Friday Night Jam Sessions. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performances. The center’s thrift store is open during the jams. The July schedule includes Mark IV and Stephanie Moore on July 15, Ruff Cut Country and Phil Moles on July 22, and The Pardners and Frank Conn on July 29. Call 304-965-3175 from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays for more details.
Live on the Levee: Drew Parker and Kate Boytek will perform at the free Live on the Levee concert starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Schoenbaum Stage of Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston.
Belle Country Music Show: The Town of Belle will sponsor a country music show from 7 to 10 p.m. at the gymnasium on 11th Street in Belle. The Partners Band will perform. Admission is $5 per person. Food will be available for purchase. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk: The Kiwanis Clubs of Greater Charleston and Nitro will co-host a 5K run/walk at Nitro High School. Registration will get underway at 8 a.m., with the run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $30 prior to Saturday and $35 on Saturday morning. To register or find more information about the inaugural event, go to tristateracer.com/1stAnnualKiwanis5K
Elkview ‘Bag’ Sale: The Elk River Community and Education Center, 1058 Main St. in Elkview, will have a Summer Clearance “Bag” Sale at its Thrift Store from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Summer Clearance “Bag” Sale includes clothes only; small bags are $4 each and large bags are $7 each. Contact the center at 304-965-3722 for additional information.
Inclusive Play Group: An inclusive playgroup will meet at 9:30 a.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. The playgroup is for all children ages 12 and younger. The park is an accessible facility equipped with a wheelchair swing, Mommy & Me swing, and wheelchair-accessible picnic tables and restrooms.
Elk River Summer Float: The eighth annual Elk River Summer Float is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The five-mile float will begin at the Sutton Dam, where registration, check-in, and gear drops will start at 9 a.m. The float will begin officially at 11 a.m. The registration cost is $20 per person, which includes a free event shirt and shuttle service. For more information, visit bit.ly/ElkFloat22, call 304-314-3880 or email elkriverpaddleandyak@gmail.com
Marmet Music/Dance: Retro Country will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, July 10
Morgan’s Kitchen Museum: The Morgan’s Kitchen Museum at 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans will be open for free tours from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through August.
Tuesday, July 19
Morning Yoga Classes: Free morning yoga classes with instructor Debora Mattingly will be offered from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday through July at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Participants should bring a mat. The classes are sponsored by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department. Call 304-348-6860 for more information.
Hansford Center Bingo: Bingo games are played every Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. Lunch is offered at the center Mondays through Fridays at noon.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston. Open to the public, the meeting will include a coin auction. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com