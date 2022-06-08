Wednesday, June 8
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo games from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. The session includes an opening meditation, group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Food Truck Wednesday: The Food Truck Wednesday program is being offered every Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at City Center at Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston.
- Asbury UMC Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, Asbury United Methodist Church has reopened its clothes closet. Free clothing and shoes for all ages are available from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.
- Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support: The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St Albans. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month for anyone who is dealing with someone with this disease. Social distancing and masks are required. For further information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
- Montgomery Carnival: Fun Time Family Amusements will operate a carnival in downtown Montgomery Wednesday, June 8, through Saturday, June 11. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and noon on Saturday. A hand stamp will cost $25 per person. For more details, including discount coupon information, visit the Montgomery WV Facebook page.
Thursday, June 9
- Elk River Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. in the Elk River Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall, 143 Dutch Road in Charleston. All blood types are needed. No appointment is necessary, but to make an appointment, go to www.redcross.org and enter “elkriver.”
- Coffee with Cops: The Kanawha City Community Association will host a Coffee with Cops session at 6 p.m. in the Sam Bowling Conference Room of City National Bank, 3601 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Residents, business owners, and other community members are invited to attend and share their thoughts, ideas, and concerns with local law enforcement members during the informal, social gathering.
- Bereavement Book Authors’ Reading: The Legacy Group was formed to provide support for parents grieving the deaths of their children. The book “Love with No Place to Go” is a compilation of four parents’ journals on their journeys to heal. The authors and facilitators of the group will gather to read passages from the books, discuss their experiences and gather in remembrance of those gone too soon. The free event will take place at 6 p.m. at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St., Charleston. For more information about the book, visit camc.org/FRC. Proceeds from book sales benefit the CAMC Foundation and provide resources for bereavement services.
- St. Albans Garden Club: The St. Albans Garden Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the St. Albans Fire Department, 51 Sixth Ave., St. Albans.
- First Responder Meet & Greet: The City of Hurricane will host a First Responder Meet & Greet for children with autism, police officers, and firefighters to get to know one another. The event is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hurricane Fire Department on Main Street in Hurricane.
- Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
- Meditation Circle: The Meditation Circle of Charleston meets in person weekly from 6 to 7 p.m. on most Thursdays in Charleston at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 520 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. The group practices breath and body-centered mindfulness meditation. Meetings include a short guided meditation and quiet periods of sitting and walking meditation, followed by a time for questions and discussion. The group is open to all and offered freely. For more information, visit the Meditation Circle website, themeditationcircle.com
- Soul Step Classes: Soul Step classes, led by Monica Ashford, are offered every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. The fee is $5 per class. Call 304-348-6884 for more details.
- Valley Woodworkers: The Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. at its clubhouse at 300 12th St. in Dunbar. Meetings are open to all interested in woodworking. For additional information, email valleywoodworkers@gmail.com
Friday, June 10
- HHS Golf Tournament: The Hurricane High School football team will host a golf tournament at 9 a.m. at Big Bend Golf Course, 151 Riverview Drive, Tornado. Other activities include a grab-and-go lunch on Hole 9, dinner, awards immediately following the tournament, and a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the HHS football team. The team entry fee is $500 and hole sponsorships are $125. Team entry with hole sponsorship is $600. Contact AnnaMarie French at 304-546-0288 for hole sponsorships and team reservations.
- Montgomery Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the second-floor staff room of Montgomery General Hospital, 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org (enter MGH) to schedule a donation appointment or receive more information about donating blood.
- Seniors’ Craft Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will offer a stained glass-effect clay earring craft class at 10:30 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged; call April Bradley at 304-348-0707 or email Bradley at abradley@kvss.org. Donations are not required but will be greatly appreciated. Lunch will be served following the craft class.
- Winfield Watersports Weekend: The second annual Winfield Watersports Weekend will take place Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, at the Winfield Boat Ramp. Among the scheduled activities are a kayaking fishing tournament, a rubber ducky race, live music, food trucks, paddle boarding, and more. Visit the City of Winfield Facebook page for updates and more details.
- CPR/First Aid Class: The St. Albans Fire Department will host a CPR/First Aid/Stop the Bleed class from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. The cost is $35 per person if they require a certification card and free for all others. For more information or to reserve a spot in the class, call 304-727-2253.
- ‘Fairview’: The Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, will present the stage drama “Fairview” at 8 p.m. Performances are also scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12. For tickets or additional information, visit www.albanartscenter.com
- Live at the Levee: A David Bowie Tribute and Minka will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Schoenbaum Stage of Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston. The free concert is part of the 2022 Live on the Levee series.
Saturday, June 11
- TMVFD Open House: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual hot dog sale, open house, and boot drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at its station at 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. For additional information, visit www.tmvfd.com or phone 304-776-7963.
- Kids’ Fishing Day: A Kids to the Park Day of free fishing, hot dogs, s’mores, and more will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the free fishing weekend at Anderson Lake at Wine Cellar Park, 1101 Dutch Hollow Road in Dunbar.
- Nitro Mini-Con: Featuring more than 30 vendors offering toys, comics, cosplay, and more, the second annual Nitro Mini-Con is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Nitro Memorial Park on 21st Street in Nitro. Admission is free.
- Community Health Fair: A free community health fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Raglin Community Center, 412 Marshall Ave. in Dunbar. Sponsored by the Alpha Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, the health fair will include health screenings and information, giveaways, games, exhibits, food, and music.
- Hot Dog Sale/Pet Adoption: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, and desserts will be available for purchase. New Hope Animal Rescue representatives will be on the parking lot during the event with animals available for adoption.
- Poca Yard Sale: The Town of Poca will have a community yard sale. Contact Poca Town Hall at 304-755-5482 for additional information.
- Ceredo Antique Car Show: The Huntington Region AACA will present the 21st annual Ceredo Antique Auto Show at the Ceredo Plaza on U.S. 60. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be dash plaques, door prizes, trophies, and a grand prize of $100. Registration is $10. For more information, call 304-412-8018.
- Marmet Music/Dance: JAB will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. For reserved seating, contact Frances Armentrout at 304-644-9197.
- Film Under the Stars: In conjunction with FestivALL, the West Virginia International Film Festival will present an outdoor screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” at 9 p.m. at Starlings Coffee & Provisions, 1599-A Washington St., E., on Charleston’s East End. Tickets are $7 each. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Sunday, June 11
- Vegan Potluck: The Kanawha Valley Vegan Potluck have a vegan potluck at Coonskin Upper Park in Charleston at 1 p.m. Look for a cactus balloon. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page, “Kanawha Valley Vegan Potluck.”
- TGKVF 60th Anniversary: The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a free, family-friendly STEAM for All program from 3 to 4 p.m. at Slack Plaza in Charleston. The program will include hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics activities.
Monday, June 13
- Smithers Walk2Wellness: A free Smithers Walk2Wellness program will get underway at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Active Southern West Virginia Community Captains will lead a community walk of the River Cities Urban Trail.
- Sissonville Basketball Camp: Sissonville High School programs will conduct a Little Indians Basketball Day Camp Monday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 15. The camp is open to boys and girls in grades three through eight, who will receive one-on-one instruction from experienced coaches, and players. For more information, including camp cost and schedule details, go to linktr.ee/sissonville_hs.
- Ice Arena Camp: The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston, will have its Fun Camp Monday, June 13, through Friday, June 17. For rates or more information, call 304-744-4423.
- FestiVIOLA: The Women’s Club of Charleston will host a viola recital, FestiVIOLA, featuring the Valley Violists and guests West Virginia University Professor Andrea Houde and West Virginia Symphony Orchestra members Bernard Di Gregorio and Sandra Groce, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the door. The Women’s Club of Charleston headquarters is located at 1600 Virginia St., E. (corner of Virginia and Elizabeth streets) on Charleston’s East End.
Tuesday, June 14
- Morning Yoga Classes: Free morning yoga classes with instructor Debora Mattingly will be offered from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday through July at Magic Island on Kanawha Boulevard, W., on Charleston’s West Side. Participants should bring a yoga mat. The classes are sponsored by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department. Call the Parks and Recreation Department at 304-348-6860 for more information.
- Smithers Election: Tuesday, June 14, is Election Day in the City of Smithers. For further information, call Smithers City Hall at 304-442-5282 or visit the City of Smithers Facebook page.
- Hansford Center Bingo: Bingo games are offered every Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Lunch is offered at the center Mondays through Fridays at noon.
- Nitro Wastewater Utility: The Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau office, 21st Street and Second Ave., Nitro. A copy of the meeting agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on June 14.
- St. Albans Business After Hours: A Business After Hours networking event is scheduled for 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the St. Albans Branch Library, 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans.