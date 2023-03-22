The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, March 22
- Charleston Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
- GWHS Spaghetti Fundraiser: A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the George Washington High School baseball team will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the GWHS cafeteria at 1522 Tennis Club Road in Charleston. Patrons can also meet team members during the dinner, which costs $10 per person. Call/text 304-552-5081 to order carryout dinners. Payments can be made by cash, check or PayPal; the PayPal address is GWHSPatriotBaseball@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 23
- Montgomery HubCAP Event: A HubCAP (City of Achievement Program) program is scheduled to recruit volunteers for community improvement efforts at 6:30 p.m. at Montgomery City Hall, 321 Fourth Ave. in Montgomery. Light refreshments will be served.
- PACE Art Exhibit: The PACE Foundation Spring Art Exhibition will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. at The Garage in Teays Valley. The exhibition is free. This art exhibition is free to attend. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. Students may enter for free and adults may enter up to two pieces for a fee of $25. Category prizes and best of show prize will be announced. Putnam CREW Happy Hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
- West Side Mingle: Charleston Main Streets will host its first West Side Mingle from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Northwestern Mutual, 601 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. The free networking event will include food and refreshments and music performed by Eric Robbins.
- Library Trivia Night: The Putnam County Library will host a “Can You Outsmart the Librarians? Trivia Night” from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Eleanor Library, 401 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
Friday, March 24
- SHS Blood Drive: The Sissonville High School Marine Corps JROTC will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Sissonville High gymnasium, 6301 Sissonville Drive in Charleston. The blood drive is open to community members, school staff and students who are at least 16 years old. To register for an appointment or find out more, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- S.C. Early Voting: South Charleston’s primary election will be held on Saturday, April 8. Early voting will begin March 24 and continue through April 5; hours for early voting will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays at South Charleston City Hall, 401 D St., South Charleston.
- Girl Scout Cookies: The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council will receive Girl Scout Cookies to fulfill initial cookie orders from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond building, 321 Virginia St., W., in Charleston.
- Nitro Appreciation Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an appreciation luncheon for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue in Nitro.
WVSU Nursing Open House: The West Virginia State University Department of Nursing will host an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Cole Complex on the Institute campus. The open house will give those attending the opportunity to see renovations that have taken place in the administrative offices, nursing classrooms and nursing labs and receive information regarding the WVSU nursing program. Light refreshments will be served. WVSU’s nursing program is enrolling for the fall 2023 semester; visit www.wvstateu.edu/nursing for more information. For additional information regarding the open house, contact Cristal Miller at 304-766-5107 or cristal.miller@wvstateu.edu.
- Friday Night Jam: Ruff Cut Country will perform at the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community Center on Main Street in Elkview. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger will be admitted free. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call the center at 304-965-3722.
- Andy Gross Live: Comedian, magician and internet entertainer Andy Gross will perform on stage at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.
- Charleston Ballet: The Charleston Ballet and Beo will collaborate for a joint program featuring Glazunov’s 5 Novelettes, Op. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. To order tickets or receive additional information, go to thecharlestonballet.com, call 304-342-6541 or direct email to info@thecharlestonballet.com.
Saturday, March 25
- Yard/Hot Dog Sales: Judson Baptist Church, 320 East Eighth St. in Belle, will host a large, indoor yard sale and hot dog sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Yard sale items available will include furniture, small kitchen appliances, household and home décor items, bedding, toys, games, purses, and more.
- Davis Creek Watershed Cleanup: Volunteers are needed for a Davis Creek Watershed cleanup starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers should meet at the W.Q. Watters Company, 1081 Kanawha State Forest Drive, Charleston, by the Middle Fork Bridge. Lunch will be provided for all participants. For more information, visit the Davis Creek Watershed Association’s Facebook page or website, www.daviscreek.wv.org, or email daviscreekwatershedassn@gmail.com.
- Spring Craft Fair: The Hurricane High School Cheer Team will host its second annual spring craft fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Square in Teays Valley, next to Petco. More than 70 vendors are expected to take part in the fair. Concessions will be available.
Kanawha Trail Club: Kanawha Trail Club members will hike the Three Bridges Trail at Carter Caves State Park, beginning at 10 a.m. Hikers should meet at the park’s lodge for a 3.6-mile hike on moderate trails past Smoky Bridge, Raven Bridge, and Fern Bridge. An optional cave tour will take place following the hike. Hikers should bring their own lunches. There will be a dinner at the park lodge after the hike. To get to Carter Caves Park, take Interstate 64 East to Kentucky Exit 161 and follow signs to the Carter Caves State Park/Lodge.
- S.A. Bingo Fundraiser: A bingo fundraiser will get underway at 1 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington Ave. in St. Albans. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of St. Albans, the bingo games will offer prizes such as purses and Pampered Chef items. There will also be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, mini drawings, and chances to win baskets in raffle drawings. The cost is $25 for 15 bingo games, a raffle ticket and dauber. Doors will open at noon.
- Spring Planter Workshop: Gritt’s Farm, 864 Gritt Road in Buffalo, will have its annual spring planter workshop programs. Workshop times are 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Tickets are required to participate. Guests will enjoy a spring planting experience guided by the farm’s planting experts. A broad variety of plants will be available for participants to select and plant their perfect flower pot or hanging basket. Tickets are $60 per person and include a planting experience, flower pot or hanging basket to take home, treats, and non-alcoholic beverages. Treats will be provided by Chef Jesse Lyons. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those ages 21 and older. Tickets are available at www.grittsfarm.com.
- Bluegrass Concert: A bluegrass show, featuring Tony Hale and Blackwater, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, phone 304-743-5749.
Sunday, March 26
BEO String Quartet: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will present the BEO String Quartet in concert at 2 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets in Charleston. Non-reserved tickets are $20 at the door or season tickets can be used. Children will be admitted free with a paying adult.
Monday, March 27
- Belle Musical Auditions: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will host auditions for singers/actors for the April world premiere of the musical, “How to Steal Diamonds,” from 5 to 8 p.m. Additional auditions will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Rehearsals will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays April 3 through April 19, with performances at 7 p.m. on April 29 and 2 p.m. April 30. Five female and four male roles are available. Sought are one soprano, two mezzo-sopranos, two altos, two baritones, and two bass singers. Those auditioning can sing or play a song of their choice, sing a capella or bring a song link. Walk-ins are welcome to try out. For more information, contact the director, David Gibson, at David.Gibson@k12.wv.us.
- Clendenin Town Council: Clendenin Town Council will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Clendenin Community Building, 4 First St. in Clendenin.
- St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, March 28
‘Little Shop’ Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct singing/reading auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and Thursday, March 30, at the CLOG theater at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring sheet music for the accompanist, if the selected number is not from the show. Scripts for reading auditions will be provided. “Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed June 9-11 and June 16-18 at the CLOG theater. For a list of show roles and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.