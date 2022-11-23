Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thursday, Nov. 24

  • Bancroft Thanksgiving Parade: The Town of Bancroft will host its third annual Thanksgiving Parade at 11 a.m. Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department firefighters will lead the parade. Participants should meet at the baseball field on the corner of Jefferson Street and Third Avenue, proceed to Seventh Avenue and return via Washington Street.

