Wednesday, April 7
WVSILC Meeting: The next West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. via Zoom. To receive Zoom sign-in data or more information about the meeting or agency, contact the SILC office at 855-855-9743 or 304-766-4624 or e-mail wvsilc@wvsilc.org.
Thursday, April 8
Bridgeview Kindergarten Roundup: Bridgeview Elementary School will have its kindergarten roundup, by appointment only, from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at 5100 Ohio St. in South Charleston. To make an appointment and obtain further information about enrollment requirements and materials to bring, call 304-766-0383. Masks must be worn at the roundup.
Blood Drive Battle: West Virginia State University and the University of Charleston will go head to head in a blood drive battle, a challenge to see which school can garner the most participants for the American Red Cross April blood drive. The WVSU Blood Drive will take place in the Wilson University Union on the school’s Institute campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt featuring the WVSU and UC logos. The winner of the blood drive battle will be announced at halftime of the WVSU vs.UC football game on Saturday, April 10. Sign up to donate at www.redcrossblood.org.
Friday, April 9
Baby Love Pantry: The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Women will host their Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when supplies are available. There are no income restrictions to qualify for items, although proof of the child’s identity is required. Participants can enter through the church’s lower parking lot doors at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. The next Baby Love Pantry is slated for 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 23. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Marmet Filing Deadline: Friday, April 9, is the deadline for filing for Town of Marmet public offices. Marmet residents who wish run for office must file at Marmet Town Hall, 9403 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet, during regular business hours. Filing fees are mayor, $50; recorder, $50; and council, $25.
Saturday, April 10
Coonskin Fishing Rodeo: The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor the 2021 Coonskin Park Fishing Rodeo from 10 a.m. until noon at Hersher Lake at the Charleston park. Fishing is open to children ages 3 to 10. Participants should bring their own equipment and be holders of a Class Q permit. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration will get underway at 9:30 a.m. in the Coonskin Park Family Center. For additional information, phone 304-341-8013.
S.A. Nature Walk: The seventh annual “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” nature walks are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at St. Albans City Park. The free, family-oriented event will include self-guided hikes with experienced naturalists available, a “West Virginia Wings of Wonder Birds of Prey” program by the Three Rivers Avian Center, a scavenger hunt, door prizes and more. Attendees are requested to wear a mask and respect social distancing at the park.
Ice Skating Lessons: The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd., South Charleston, will offer “Learn to Skate” ice skating lessons today and weekly through May 15. (A second session of lessons will begin Sunday, April 11, and continue for six weeks through May 16.) A qualified instructor will lead each half-hour lesson. The cost is $65 for the first six-week session and $75 for each session afterward. Enrollment includes free skate rental for each session and six public skating admissions. To register or receive further information, phone 304-744-4423.
Sunday, April 11
S.A. Historical Society: The St. Albans Historical Society will conduct its spring meeting at the St. Albans Historical Society building, 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans (adjacent to the C&O Depot), at 2 p.m. Denise Cyrus will discuss “Vigilante Justice: The Only Recorded Lynching in St. Albans, WV.” Seating will be spaced and masks are required. Dues are due for members. The meeting is open to the public. Visit the St. Albans Historical Society’s Facebook page for information on how to attend the meeting virtually.
Tuesday, April 13
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will conduct its April meeting at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the agenda will posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.
Point Lick Park Meeting: To discuss June’s scheduled Summerfest and nominate and elect board members and officers, a meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the small shelters at Point Lick Park in Campbells Creek. For more information, email pointlickpark@gmail.com
Charleston Chess Club: The Charleston Chess Club will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St., Elkview. For more information, call James Fields at 304-389-0649.